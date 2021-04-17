LC records two perfect games at Classic

PREP SOFTBALL
LC staff tosses two perfect games: Peyton Pepkowski and Amanda Aardema each tossed perfect games Saturday to help host Lake Central finish 3-0 at the LC Classic. Pepkowski had 12 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Franklin Central. Aardema had five strikeouts and helped her cause with a solo home run in a 10-0 five-inning win over Mishawaka. Bree Mitchell and Katie O'Drobinak each had a home run and three RBIs in a 10-0 five-inning win over Kankakee Valley.
PRO GOLF
Cink keeps lead at RBC Heritage: Stewart Cink is having a great time playing at the RBC Heritage with his son, Reagan, as his caddie. He's winning, too. The 47-year-old Cink, closer to the Champions Tour than his PGA prime, maintained a five-shot lead and set another scoring mark at Harbour Town Golf Links on Saturday, moving closer to his third career win at this event. Cink is reveling in his time with Reagan, chatting away like long-lost best friends as they walk down fairways and between holes. Doesn't seem like he is feeling much pressure as he heads into the final round with a big lead. “I think it's a lot better to embrace it, enjoy it and feel the tingle," of a Sunday with victory in reach, Stewart Cink said, “instead of trying to pretend it's not there.”
Couples, Karlsson tied for lead at Chubb Classic: Fred Couples took 11 holes before making a birdie Saturday and then made birdie on his last two holes for a 3-under 69 and a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson in the Chubb Classic. Karlsson, the former Ryder Cup player from Sweden, hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 ninth hole at Tiburon Golf Club and nearly holed his approach on the 11th for a tap-in birdie. That carried him to a 66. They were at 12-under 132. One shot behind was the group of Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker (67), Berharnd Langer (68) and Alex Cejka, whose 65 was the low score of the second round on the Black course.