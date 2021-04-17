LC records two perfect games at Classic

PREP SOFTBALL

LC staff tosses two perfect games: Peyton Pepkowski and Amanda Aardema each tossed perfect games Saturday to help host Lake Central finish 3-0 at the LC Classic. Pepkowski had 12 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Franklin Central. Aardema had five strikeouts and helped her cause with a solo home run in a 10-0 five-inning win over Mishawaka. Bree Mitchell and Katie O'Drobinak each had a home run and three RBIs in a 10-0 five-inning win over Kankakee Valley.

PRO GOLF

Cink keeps lead at RBC Heritage: Stewart Cink is having a great time playing at the RBC Heritage with his son, Reagan, as his caddie. He's winning, too. The 47-year-old Cink, closer to the Champions Tour than his PGA prime, maintained a five-shot lead and set another scoring mark at Harbour Town Golf Links on Saturday, moving closer to his third career win at this event. Cink is reveling in his time with Reagan, chatting away like long-lost best friends as they walk down fairways and between holes. Doesn't seem like he is feeling much pressure as he heads into the final round with a big lead. “I think it's a lot better to embrace it, enjoy it and feel the tingle," of a Sunday with victory in reach, Stewart Cink said, “instead of trying to pretend it's not there.”