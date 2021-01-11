LC’s Johnny Cortez learned his lessons, ready for another run

CEDAR LAKE — This time will be different for Lake Central’s Johnny Cortez.

The Indians junior made it to Banker’s Life Fieldhouse last season but went home disappointed after only one round.

“When I lost at state, it humbled me a little bit. It let me know there’s better kids out there and I have to work harder,” Cortez said.

The crowd and bright lights had Cortez too excited for his 106-pound match with Edgewood’s Cash Turner. The result was a 2-1 loss and a lesson learned.

“That was a match he should’ve won. I think he knows that and that’s motivation for him this year,” LC coach Luke Triveline said. “He’s already made it down. He knows what that feels like. Getting past Friday night is the goal now, not just making it down.”

Triveline said Cortez is exactly the kind of wrestler he wants in his room. He shows up on time, stays late and works hard.

“He’s a tough kid who keeps his head on his shoulders,” Triveline said. “He’s returning from a state qualification last year, so now kids are looking at you more. They want to beat a state qualifier or at least know who you are. Everybody’s aware of you. You’re not an underdog, anymore.”