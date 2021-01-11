LC’s Johnny Cortez learned his lessons, ready for another run

CEDAR LAKE — This time will be different for Lake Central’s Johnny Cortez.
The Indians junior made it to Banker’s Life Fieldhouse last season but went home disappointed after only one round.
“When I lost at state, it humbled me a little bit. It let me know there’s better kids out there and I have to work harder,” Cortez said.
The crowd and bright lights had Cortez too excited for his 106-pound match with Edgewood’s Cash Turner. The result was a 2-1 loss and a lesson learned.
“That was a match he should’ve won. I think he knows that and that’s motivation for him this year,” LC coach Luke Triveline said. “He’s already made it down. He knows what that feels like. Getting past Friday night is the goal now, not just making it down.”
Triveline said Cortez is exactly the kind of wrestler he wants in his room. He shows up on time, stays late and works hard.
“He’s a tough kid who keeps his head on his shoulders,” Triveline said. “He’s returning from a state qualification last year, so now kids are looking at you more. They want to beat a state qualifier or at least know who you are. Everybody’s aware of you. You’re not an underdog, anymore.”
Cortez is wrestling at 113 pounds during the regular season, losing matches to state-ranked opponents in Hobart’s Trevor Schammert, LaPorte’s Ashton Jackson and Crown Point’s Anthony Bahl. He weighed in at 110.3 pounds at the Hanover Central Super Duals on Saturday.
Triveline said the plan is to compete at 106 pounds in the postseason, and Cortez can only benefit from dealing with bigger wrestlers all year. The weight loss has been an adjustment, Cortez admits.
He’d make weight, then eat his way to 120 pounds the next day. His sweet tooth made dropping the excess a weekly necessity, which in turn made him less of a wrestler than he’d like to be.
“I’ve been cutting weight the wrong way. I’ve been sluggish, I guess,” he said. “It’s taught me that I have to manage my weight after a good week of competition.”
With that under control, Cortez traveled the Midwest during the summer to get matches against quality opponents. He believes it made him better and expects a different result in Indianapolis.
“All this hard work I’ve been doing over the summer, it has to pay off at some point,” Cortez said.
Chesterton wins New Prairie Duals
Chesterton convincingly won all five of its duals to take home the top prize at the New Prairie Duals on Saturday. The Trojans beat Boone Grove 72-6, Fairhaven 60-16, New Prairie 66-18, Warsaw 63-12 and West Central 65-6.
Crown Point undefeated in DAC
Crown Point won a 78-6 dual over Merrillville on Wednesday to secure an undefeated Duneland Athletic Conference regular season. Jason Streck’s pin of Paul Clark at 220 pounds was the only win for the Pirates.
Hebron to miss GSSC tournament
Hebron coach Todd Adamczyk said his team will be forced to miss the Greater South Shore tournament at Hanover Central on Saturday after having two positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
"It stinks because we're confident that we would have four, maybe five conference champs," he said. "It is what is. It's just that kind of year, and we're going to stay upbeat and stay positive."
Practices are expected to resume the following week and the Hawks should be able to participate in the postseason, Adamczyk said.
Westfall, Summers local champs
Crown Point’s Alexie Westfall won the 98-pound regional title and Lowell’s Nadine Summers the 132 championship at the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling regional in Maconaquah on Friday.
Summers earned a fall at 4 minutes, 55 seconds of her title match with Penn’s Grace Selis. Westfall pinned Jay County’s Lizzie Dollar in the first period.
Illiana Christian's Faith Vander Laan lost a 6-2 championship match to West Lafayette’s Rose Kaplan at 113.. For Lake Central, 152-pounder Elly Janovsky finished second and Devyn Moore finished fourth at 106. Skylar Iverson of Hanover Central was second at 120. LaPorte’s Taylor Higley won the third-place match at 126. Leah Bishop, of Highland, was second at 138. Bishop Noll’s Ayanna Wash finished fifth at 145. Calumet’s Angelina Stankus earned a fourth-place finish at 250.
Friday’s IHSGW state finals have been moved to Hamilton Heights High School.