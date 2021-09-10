Legacy Langen with a big night in Lowell’s big win over Griffith

LOWELL — James Langen III didn’t have much choice in playing football at Lowell. His brother Michael wore the No. 30 jersey he now dons until 2018. His father Jimmy did, too. His grandfather James wore it in the 1960s.

The junior defensive lineman made that Red Devils family proud Friday, registering a sack, several hurries and a fumble recovery in a 42-20 win over Griffith.

“It’s a big deal (to wear the jersey),” Langen said. “Friday nights are the best. Everyone’s out here. You’ve got your town behind you. All your friends and your family behind you, yelling your name. It’s a big deal. I love it.”

Langen almost didn’t get that feeling. He gave up the sport as a youngster but picked it up again in eighth grade.

“My brother was playing and I was coming to the games and I loved it. My dad was talking to me. My grandpa was talking to me,” he said. “I was young but when I started up again it was a big thing in the family. They loved it.”

Langen isn’t the only legacy to come through Lowell. The Devils program has seen more than its share.