Legacy Langen with a big night in Lowell’s big win over Griffith

LOWELL — James Langen III didn’t have much choice in playing football at Lowell. His brother Michael wore the No. 30 jersey he now dons until 2018. His father Jimmy did, too. His grandfather James wore it in the 1960s.
The junior defensive lineman made that Red Devils family proud Friday, registering a sack, several hurries and a fumble recovery in a 42-20 win over Griffith.
“It’s a big deal (to wear the jersey),” Langen said. “Friday nights are the best. Everyone’s out here. You’ve got your town behind you. All your friends and your family behind you, yelling your name. It’s a big deal. I love it.”
Langen almost didn’t get that feeling. He gave up the sport as a youngster but picked it up again in eighth grade.
“My brother was playing and I was coming to the games and I loved it. My dad was talking to me. My grandpa was talking to me,” he said. “I was young but when I started up again it was a big thing in the family. They loved it.”
Langen isn’t the only legacy to come through Lowell. The Devils program has seen more than its share.
“I guess I’m at the age now where I’m coaching former players’ kids. I know I don’t look that old,” coach Keith Kilmer said. “When you talk about the culture and the tradition of the program, it’s when former players come back and put their roots in town and their kids come through. It’s a good thing to see.”
The Red Devils (2-2) had little trouble advancing the football early Friday and led 42-7 at halftime.
On the opening drive, Ryan Marx had a 19-yard run to set up his 5-yard touchdown scamper. Quarterback Riley Bank capped the next possession with a 23-yard score, spinning off a would-be tackler and sprinting into the end zone on a fourth down with five yards to go.
Bank handed it to Joey Heuer on the last play of the first quarter. Heuer bumped it outside and outran the Panthers pursuit for a 39-yard touchdown.
Bank and his replacement Johnny Johnson each added scoring runs in the second quarter, as did Dylan Ohlenkamp.
“We did what we were supposed to do. We came out, took control of the game and put it away early,” Kilmer said. “If you want to be considered a team with higher aspirations, that’s what you need to do when the opportunity arises.”
Griffith (2-2) had a big play in the second quarter when a Lowell defensive back fell down on Kyle Atkinson’s curl route. Atkinson took Colin Phelps’s pass 68 yards for the touchdown. Phelps hit Carter Crowe for a 40-yard score in the third quarter. Atkinson ran for an 83-yard touchdown late.
Lowell heads to Hobart next week for a Northwest Crossroads Conference showdown with returning Class 4A state runner-up Hobart.
“That’s why we play the preconference schedule we do. There’s no better way to get into it than to get it into it with the Brickies,” Kilmer said. “We’re going to try and go out there to put ourselves in a position to put a number on the board. It’s going to be a great week.”