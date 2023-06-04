HAMMOND — Josh Sweeney, a double amputee, lost his legs serving his country but not his competitive spirit.

Sweeney, of Nampa, Idaho, called on that spirit and used his athletic, well- trained body to power his racing wheelchair to be the first person to cross the finish line at Leon’s Triathlon on Sunday.

The event, which honors military, veterans and first-responders, was held at Wolf Lake Memorial Park, 2324 Calumet Ave.

“This is for funsies but definitely competitive,” Sweeney said after his overall win and win in the para-triathlete wheelchair category.

The U.S. Marine Corps retired veteran and Purple Heart recipient was injured in 2009 when he stepped on an IED while serving his country in Afghanistan.

“A guy saved me and I came back to the United States to the Center for the Inteprid in Texas and my rehabilitation there was sports oriented,” Sweeney said.

Since his rehabilitation, Sweeney has participated in a number of sports events including sled hockey in the World Championship.

This is the second year Sweeney has participated in Leon’s Triathlon.

Melissa Stockwell, of Colorado Springs, was one of the first female competitors in the para-triathlete category of which there was some 40-50 athletes participating.

Stockwell, who is retired from the U.S. Army, lost her right leg during a bombing accident in Iraq.

She has competed in a number of the Hammond-based triathlons including one when she was pregnant with one of her two children.

“I race year round,” Stockwell said of her training routine.

Leon’s Triathlon, a 40-year area tradition, salutes both patriotism and athleticism, event founder Leon Wolek said.

"It’s a patriotic event that just happens to be a triathlon,” Wolek said.

It’s no accident the event, also known as America’s Race, was held on Sunday – two days before the celebration of D-Day, he said.

Hundreds of American flags, set up the night before, lined the park with a red, white and blue banner proclaiming the event as "America's Race."

The opening ceremony, held near the park pavilion, included greetings by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

Musicians from the Chicago Police Department’s Pipes & Drums performed.

Master of ceremonies was Patrick O’Donnell who introduced several special guests including Arthurine Jones, a retired U.S. Army veteran; Joseph Kwasney, a retired U.S. Marine Corp veteran and Joseph Bombersback, a retired U.S. Navy veteran.

Bombersback, 100 years old and a 1942 Hammond High School graduate, said: “This event is wonderful and I’m reassured as a veteran that patriotism still lives…We are a blessed nation.”

Wolek, a native of New Chicago, said his first triathlon was initiated in 1983 near Izaak Walton off Interstate 65 in Hobart.

The event was later moved to the Wolf Lake Memorial Park location in Hammond.

Wolek credits his deep patriotism and love of country to his parents and his early years spent in New Chicago.

Wolek’s late dad served in the military in World War II and his unwavering commitment to patriotism and love of family left on him a lasting impact, he said.

Leon's Triathlon partners with a variety of local, state and national initiatives and organizations throughout the year to recognize and give back to military and first responders.

The event in 2021 was held on June 6, on the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy, at Wolf Lake Memorial Park.

The upcoming sister race, an obstacle-course race, will be held on Sept. 10 at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

That event is held in recognition of the 9/11 attacks.

To register for Sept. 10 event or to find complete results of Sunday’s race, go to: www.leonstriathlon.co

