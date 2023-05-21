HAMMOND – Leon’s Triathlon, a 40-year area tradition, salutes both patriotism and athleticism.

“It is a sporting event but if you step back it’s more of a patriotic event wrapped into a sporting event,” event founder Leon Wolek said.

It’s no accident the event, also known as America’s Race, is being held this year on Sunday, June 4 –two days before the celebration of D-Day, he said.

“It’s part of the fabric of the event,” he said.

The event, which honors military, veterans and first-responders, will be held at Wolf Lake Memorial Park, 2324 Calumet Ave.

The opening ceremony, which starts at 7:30 a.m. includes an 80 by 40 foot flag, a Huey helicopter flyover and a special presentation with police and bagpipes.

The race, also know as Leon’s Heroes Triathlon, starts at 8 a.m.

The transition area for athletes is located in the heart of Wolf Lake Park adjacent to the Wolf Lake Pavilion.

Each participant has an area to store their gear and bike during the event.

The swim portion is held in Wolf Lake and there is a traffic-free bike course traversing the roadways south and east of Wolf Lake Park.

The run course utilizes an out-and-back design along the Wolf Lake Park pedestrian trail.

New this year is a canine triathlon event which will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

That event entails a 500 meter swim, 4 mile bike ride and 1.7 mile run, all with a dog, along a paved bike path circling Wolf Lake, he said.

“We’re the first to have it, the first to bring it into reality,” he said.

Wolek, a native of New Chicago, said his first triathlon was initiated in 1983 near Izaak Walton off Interstate 65 in Hobart.

The event was later moved to the Wolf Lake Memorial Park location in Hammond.

Wolek credits his deep patriotism and love of country to his parents and his early years spent in New Chicago.

“The biggest thing is that we were very fortunate that when we were young we grew up right next to the American Legion Post 454 in New Chicago,” he said.

Wolek’s late dad served in the military in World War II and his unwavering commitment to patriotism and love of family left on him a lasting impact, he said.

“This is not a “current day race” but an old school race and one that is honoring your past. The young people who fought in World War II, including my dad, were kids wanting to have a better life for their kids. They made unbelievable sacrifices and we shouldn’t take it for granted,” he said.

Leon's Triathlon partners with a variety of local, state and national initiatives and organizations throughout the year to recognize and give back to military and first responders.

The event in 2021 was held on June 6, on the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy, at Wolf Lake Memorial Park.

"People come from all over the U.S. and it's pretty humbling. The race is recognized across America as America's Race," Wolek said.

The upcoming sister race, an obstacle-course race, will be held on Sept. 10 at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

That event is held in recognition of the 9/11 attacks.

To register for either event go to: www.leonstriathlon.com

