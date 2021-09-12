Leury Garcia hits walk-off homer in ninth as White Sox edge Red Sox 2-1

"When I went on the IL, we were trying to stay on top of it and I think we're in a good spot right now," Lynn said of his knee. "It's not going to go away."

Boston's Nick Pivetta allowed one unearned on three hits in 5 1/3 innings after being activated from the COVID-19 IL. Pivetta entered having allowed 12 runs in 10 2/3 innings over his previous three starts.

Pivetta, who started Sunday after Chris Sale went on the COVID-19 list at the start of the series, said he was asymptomatic but struggled to keep prepared during his absence.

"The first time I got on a mound was yesterday," Pivetta said. "While I was out, I got into my car and went to a field where no one was around and threw into a fence. That was about it."

The White Sox broke through against Pivetta in the sixth inning with an unearned run. César Hernández led off and reached on a throwing error by second baseman Kiké Hernández. César Hernández was sacrificed to second and scored on a single by Luis Robert to make it 1-0.

Chicago manager Tony La Russa took offense when a reporter referred to Garcia as a utility player.

"He's a regular player who plays all around," La Russa said.

Notes: Anderson (left hamstring strain) ran the bases as part of his pregame workout on Sunday. La Russa said Anderson should be activated from the 10-day IL on Tuesday barring a setback. "His legs are a big part of his game, offensively and defensively, so we're being super cautious," La Russa said. "We're going to be careful with his usage." ... Outfielder Andrew Vaughn wasn't available for a second straight game because of soreness in both legs.

