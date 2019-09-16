George Lilovich was a generous man, by all accounts.
He loved wrestling. He loved Purdue.
It shouldn’t be a surprise that a scholarship bearing his name is awarded each year to a Purdue engineering student who spent time on the mat in high school.
“If someone was willing to work for themselves, he would do whatever he could to make their lives better,” George’s son Joe Lilovich said. “That’s what this scholarship is about.”
Brothers Joe and Dave Lilovich were decorated wrestlers at Purdue in the 1980s — both are members of the school’s athletic hall of fame with over 100 career wins. The Michigan City Rogers graduates each live in Crown Point and operate a meat processing company in Gary.
Their father, who died in 2015, was known in the Boilermaker wrestling community as a “road warrior.” He never missed a match. When George made those trips from the Region to West Lafayette, he always took everybody to dinner, made sure refrigerators were stocked and hung around for a few hands of euchre.
“He was pretty tight with the guys,” Joe Lilovich said.
The third annual George Lilovich Memorial Golf Outing will be held Sept. 20 at White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point to raise funds for the scholarship.
The scholarship was started by a the Lilovich brothers and some of their Boilermaker wrestling teammates. Director of development for Purdue’s school of civil engineering Scott Hinkel approached the group with the idea and each made an initial pledge to the scholarship’s endowment in 2015.
The Lilovich family has been Boilermakers for three generations. George Lilovich paid the tuition for any of his grandchildren who went to Purdue. So, the scholarship is open to any Purdue student who wrestled in high school and majors in civil engineering. It awards $3,000 per year for four years.
“If (students) end up getting into engineering at Purdue and they’re wrestling, also, they’re usually a hard-working kid,” Dave Lilovich said.
The next Lilovich scholarship will be given out later this month, but interested students can apply for next year’s through the Lyle school of civil engineering.
“We’re looking for the same things that every scholarship is looking for. We want good people with good grades,” Joe Lilovich said. “You don’t have to be the best wrestler on your team. You just have to keep working hard because that’s what my dad liked. He liked hard work.”