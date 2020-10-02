 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 7, 2020
web only alert top story urgent

LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 7, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Chatard 21, Merrillville 14, HALF

Delphi 0, North Newton 0, 1Q

Andrean 0, Munster 0, Q1

Hanover Central 36, Bowman 0, Q2

Chesterton 28, Lake Central 0, 1:34 Q2

LaPorte 3, Crown Point 0, Q1

Griffith 7, Boone Grove 0, Q2

Hobart 21, Kankakee Valley 3, 7:55 Q2

Lowell 20, Highland 0, 4:20 Q2

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Michigan City 7, Portage 7, 7:24 Q2

River Forest 14, South Central 7, 8:57 Q2

West Side 16, EC Central 0, 11:56 Q2

Wheeler 27, Bishop Noll 0, 8:55 Q2

Saturday's Schedule

Gavit at Clark, 2 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.

Calumet vs. Gibson Southern at Brownsburg, 5 p.m.

The Times Football Top 10

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts