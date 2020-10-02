LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 7, 2020

Jonathan Miano, The Times
Chatard 21, Merrillville 14, HALF
Delphi 0, North Newton 0, 1Q
Hanover Central 36, Bowman 0, Q2
Chesterton 28, Lake Central 0, 1:34 Q2
LaPorte 3, Crown Point 0, Q1
Griffith 7, Boone Grove 0, Q2
Hobart 21, Kankakee Valley 3, 7:55 Q2
Lowell 20, Highland 0, 4:20 Q2
Michigan City 7, Portage 7, 7:24 Q2
River Forest 14, South Central 7, 8:57 Q2
West Side 16, EC Central 0, 11:56 Q2
Wheeler 27, Bishop Noll 0, 8:55 Q2
Saturday's Schedule
Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.
Calumet vs. Gibson Southern at Brownsburg, 5 p.m.
The Times Football Top 10
1. Merrillville
1. Merrillville (3);1;5-0;30
2. Valparaiso
2. Valparaiso;2;3-0;27
3. Andrean
3. Andrean;4;5-1;24
4. Hobart
4. Hobart;3;3-2;20
5. Lowell
5. Lowell;5;5-0;19
6. Chesterton
6. Chesterton;8;3-3;15
7. Kankakee Valley
7. Kankakee Valley;5;5-1;10
7. Michigan City
7. Michigan City;9;3-1;10
9. Crown Point
9. Crown Point;7;3-2;7
10. Wheeler
10. Wheeler;10;4-2;3
