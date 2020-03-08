Local ADs, coaches stay vigilant with coronavirus concerns

Like many other administrators around the Region, Kouts athletic director Daryle Keller has a simple mantra as coronavirus concerns dominate the news.
Be prepared.
Keller said the IHSAA is reaching out to schools with guidance, though not a definitive contingency plan should the virus be found in northwest Indiana. For now, Keller is encouraging all athletes and patrons of prep sporting events at his school to wash their hands and stay away if they’re feeling sick.
“The IHSAA just had a letter that went out with respect to the coronavirus,” Keller said Saturday before the Mustangs hosted a Class A boys basketball sectional championship. “Should we get in a situation where the coronavirus shows up, then there’s some recourse we’re going to have to take.”
Indiana health officials confirmed the state’s second case of coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, in Hendricks County on Sunday.
Earlier this year, the Kouts boys basketball team rescheduled its regular-season game against 21st Century due to a flu outbreak within the program. Keller said he isn’t concerned about the Mustangs’ previous health challenges factoring into the school’s future decisions regarding the coronavirus.
“With the flu outbreak, we don’t look at it as quite as serious of a situation. The coronavirus is a much more serious situation,” Keller said. “In either case, it’s a health hazard. Everyone’s personal safety and the safety of those around them is far more important than the games going on.”
At Portage, which hosted a girls gymnastics regional on Saturday, athletic director Fred Joseph said extra proactive measures are being taken.
"Right now, we have an ozone machine we use to sterilize hard-surface products that we use such as basketballs, head gears or anything of that nature that could have that contamination where it could spread," he said. "Outside of that, we are just continuing to stress the importance of washing hands and staying home if you’re not feeling well, the proper guidelines of when you stay home with a fever or illness."
Lake Central gymnastics coach Karen Barcelli noted her athletes are diligent about using hand sanitizers.
"In a sport that is so intimate like gymnastics, your hands are on everything," Barcelli said. "You just hope that everybody is keeping up their healthy habits."
Times Correspondent Chris Breach contributed to this story.