Local college football schedule
Oct 1, 2022
2 hrs ago
Provided by Rev. Tim McFarland

Football
Saturday, Oct. 1
Calumet at Fontbonne (St. Louis, MO), 4 p.m.

Football
Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.
Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Related to this story
Most Popular

Week 7 prep football scoreboard

Jeffrey Cronin returned to Lake Central for an opportunity to play with childhood friends

Highland's Blake Vanek makes the most of his starting spot

Lake Central routs Valparaiso to clinch share of DAC

Football roundup: Hanover Central, Calumet stay unbeaten

Unbeaten Crown Point keeps rolling behind stout line play

Check out the Region's high school football statistical leaders through Week 6

The takeaway from Chesterton's latest win: Keegan Wrigley can play

Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 6

Hard work paying off for Leah Ribordy, Valparaiso golf