Local college football schedule

Football
Saturday, Oct. 1
Calumet at Fontbonne (St. Louis, MO), 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.
Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m.
"Mike was the most fiercely loyal person I ever met in my life."
Check out Friday night's scores and Saturday's schedule.
Drayk Bowen was there to console Hobart quarterback Noah Ehrlich after the postgame handshake line.
A bad snap on a late punt gave Lake Central the life it needed to score and defeat host Michigan City 35-31 Friday night in Duneland Athletic …
Crown Point's JJ Johnson finished with 87 yards on the ground and four touchdowns to go along with his 169 yards through the air.
Through five weeks of games, here's how the best players in the Region are stacking up statistically.
Jeffrey Cronin’s senior season at Lake Central has less to do with wins and tackles and more to do with brotherhood.
For many undersized football stars, high school was the end of the road. Now, Calumet College is giving those Region players a chance to extend their careers.
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season.
Lake Central didn’t shoot the lowest team score like it has for most of the season, but it did enough to finish second in the regional it hosted Saturday at Sandy Pines.
