Local college football schedule Sep 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Provided by Rev. Tim McFarland Football Saturday, Oct. 1Calumet at Fontbonne (St. Louis, MO), 4 p.m. FootballValparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m. Related to this story Most Popular Drayk Bowen, Andrean slip past Hobart Drayk Bowen was there to console Hobart quarterback Noah Ehrlich after the postgame handshake line. Football roundup: Lake Central, Highland, Hanover Central among winners A bad snap on a late punt gave Lake Central the life it needed to score and defeat host Michigan City 35-31 Friday night in Duneland Athletic … Crown Point rumbles past Valparaiso Crown Point's JJ Johnson finished with 87 yards on the ground and four touchdowns to go along with his 169 yards through the air. Jeffrey Cronin returned to Lake Central for an opportunity to play with childhood friends Jeffrey Cronin's senior season at Lake Central has less to do with wins and tackles and more to do with brotherhood. Undersized Region athletes suiting up for Calumet College's sprint football program For many undersized football stars, high school was the end of the road. Now, Calumet College is giving those Region players a chance to extend their careers. MIKE CLARK: Saying goodbye to Mike Osika, a Region original "Mike was the most fiercely loyal person I ever met in my life." White Sox say Tony La Russa will not return to dugout this season Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. Highland's Blake Vanek makes the most of his starting spot Highland coach Pete Koulianos told his team after Friday's 12-7 win over rival Munster that if they punched the opposition in the mouth, then good things would happen. Lake Central, Valparaiso move onto state Lake Central didn't shoot the lowest team score like it has for most of the season, but it did enough to finish second in the regional it hosted Saturday at Sandy Pines. Week 6 prep football scoreboard Check out Friday night's scores and Saturday's schedule.