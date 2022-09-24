Local college football schedule Sep 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Football Times file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football San Diego at Valparaiso, noonMidway at Calumet (Whiting H.S.), 7 p.m. FootballValparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular MIKE CLARK: Saying goodbye to Mike Osika, a Region original "Mike was the most fiercely loyal person I ever met in my life." Week 6 prep football scoreboard Check out Friday night's scores and Saturday's schedule. Check out the Region's high school football statistical leaders through Week 5 Through five weeks of games, here's how the best players in the Region are stacking up statistically. Notre Dame vs. North Carolina prediction, point spread for CFB Saturday (9/24/22) Notre Dame and North Carolina will meet in college football action at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This data-driven betting analysis is based on 10K game simulations. Crown Point rumbles past Valparaiso Crown Point's JJ Johnson finished with 87 yards on the ground and four touchdowns to go along with his 169 yards through the air. Football roundup: Lake Central, Highland, Hanover Central among winners A bad snap on a late punt gave Lake Central the life it needed to score and defeat host Michigan City 35-31 Friday night in Duneland Athletic … Drayk Bowen, Andrean slip past Hobart Drayk Bowen was there to console Hobart quarterback Noah Ehrlich after the postgame handshake line. Lake Central completes first sweep of Crown Point in almost a decade It can never be easy for Lake Central against Crown Point. Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 5 Several local teams made the AP's rankings after Week 5. Ahkeem Harrington hikes production for Hammond Ahkeem Harrington ran for two TDs against Pioneer on Friday and has seven scores this season. Watch Now: Related Video Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns? Roger Federer to team up with old rival Rafael Nadal for final match Roger Federer to team up with old rival Rafael Nadal for final match Aaron Judge is close to making home run history Aaron Judge is close to making home run history Robert Sarver to sell Suns and Mercury following workplace misconduct allegations Robert Sarver to sell Suns and Mercury following workplace misconduct allegations