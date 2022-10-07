Local college football schedule Oct 7, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Provided by Rev. Tim McFarland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football Saturday, Oct. 8Valparaiso at Presbyterian (Clinton, SC), 11 a.m. FootballValparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former Hobart football player dies Elizjah Wilson was a First Team All-Northwest Crossroads Conference selection his senior year. Unbeaten Crown Point keeps rolling behind stout line play JJ Johnson completed 10 of 19 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown, and also had 10 carries for 98 yards and three scores. Jaylen Thomas settles in as Merrillville tops Valparaiso Things are beginning to slow down for Jaylen Thomas. Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 7 Several local teams made the AP's rankings after Week 7. Munster, Hobart advance to tennis regional final Danny Sroka got together with some of his soccer buddies over the offseason. As regular season winds down, Andrean QB Billy Henry has found his groove Senior Billy Henry has stepped in at quarterback after an early-season injury to returning starter Scott Ballentine. Football roundup: Hanover Central, Calumet stay unbeaten Matt Koontz completed 11 of his 12 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Koontz also had two rushes for two touchdowns in the first half. Week 7 prep football scoreboard Check back througout the evening for updates. TF North teacher runs to raise money for scholarship fund honoring his late dad Chris Russo and his dad, Vincent, shared a common love of running. Valparaiso graduate Brandon Newman is back on track heading into junior season Brandon Newman's redshirt sophomore season didn't go according to plan. Watch Now: Related Video College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff Probe reveals 'systemic' emotional, sexual abuse in women's soccer Probe reveals 'systemic' emotional, sexual abuse in women's soccer What is pickleball and why is it so popular? What is pickleball and why is it so popular? After years of prohibition, boxing gains popularity among women in Libya After years of prohibition, boxing gains popularity among women in Libya