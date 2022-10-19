Local college football schedule Oct 19, 2022 44 min ago 0 Provided by Rev. Tim McFarland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FootballSaturday, Oct. 22Valparaiso at Morehead State, 1 p.m. Calumet at St. Mary-of-the Woods, 2 p.m.Wednesday's eventsMen’s SoccerTrinity International at Calumet, 5 p.m. FootballValparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular LIVE: Week 9 football scoreboard Check back through the evening for updates. Lowell grinds out win over Andrean to earn share of Northwest Crossroads crown Lowell, Andrean and Hobart — which beat Munster on Friday — all finished 4-1 in the NCC and all are 6-3 overall. Crown Point wraps up perfect regular season, first outright DAC title since 2006 Quarterback JJ Johnson ran for three touchdowns, passed for one and caught a pass for another. Hanover Central blanks Calumet to win Greater South Shore South title For the ninth time in as many games this season, Hanover Central triggered a running clock with a 35-point second-half lead. Crown Point girls soccer ousts familiar rival Lake Central Crown Point will play Penn in the regional final Saturday in Mishawaka. Lake Central tops Portage on PKs in regional semifinal Jacob Chraca might be a good poker player. He’s pretty good at looking for tells. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Valparaiso rallies from 14-0 hole to top Lake Central Valparaiso rallied from a 14-0 second half deficit to spoil Lake Central’s senior night with a 21-14 victory on Friday in a Duneland Athletic Conference game. Andrean's offensive success is owed in large part to Patrick Clacks III's hands Simply, Patrick Clacks III is a big-play threat for Andrean. Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings at the end of the regular season Several local teams made the AP's rankings after Week 9. Valpo's Justin Clark grows into starting quarterback job Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said quarterback Justin Clark’s biggest asset is his composure. Watch Now: Related Video Former NFL cornerback dies in bar shooting World Cup 2022 trophy: Latin America tour kicks off in Mexico World Cup 2022 trophy: Latin America tour kicks off in Mexico Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69 Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69 Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha