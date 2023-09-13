Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Saturday, Sept. 16
Sprint Football
St. Mary-of-the-Woods at Calumet (Whiting H.S.), 7 p.m.
Follow along for live score updates from around the Region during Week 4 of the high school football season.
The Times No. 1 Bulldogs found themselves in a dogfight with Lake Central in St. John.
It was another milestone moment for Hanover Central.
Kankakee Valley is one of the hottest teams in the Region, thanks to Jeff Maier finding out what unit worked best together.
This season, the Times of Northwest Indiana will be letting the readers choose the Game of the Week for us to cover. Voting closes Thursday at 3 p.m.
