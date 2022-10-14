Local college football schedule

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Football
Saturday, Oct. 15
Butler at Valparaiso, 1 p.m., ESPN3, WVUR-FM (95.1)
Calumet at Quincy, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.
Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m.
With the IHSAA football sectional pairings being announced on Sunday, Region teams learned their paths to a possible state title
Elizjah Wilson was a First Team All-Northwest Crossroads Conference selection his senior year.
Flores has guided the Warriors (8-0) to their best start in program history.
It took a few drives on Friday night, but once JJ Johnson and Crown Point got things going, they didn’t look back, winning 41-21.
Check back often for updates.
Jacob Chraca might be a good poker player. He’s pretty good at looking for tells.
It came down to a final kick at the Highland Sectional on Saturday morning.
Several local teams made the AP's rankings after Week 8.
Lake Central is finally at full strength. The Indians feel like they’re ready to take on the world.
The Pirates racked up 518 yards en route to the Duneland Athletic Conference win.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.