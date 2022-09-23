Local college football schedule Sep 23, 2022 41 min ago 0 Football Times file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football Saturday, Sept. 24San Diego at Valparaiso, noonMidway at Calumet (Whiting H.S.), 7 p.m. FootballValparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hobart grinds out win over Lowell without star RB Sophomore Willy Shearer answered the call for Hobart, rushing for 119 yards and a score and catching four passes for 66 yards and another score. Football roundup: LC, Hammond Central, Hanover among winners Check out highlights from Friday's action. Tommy Guadagno, Crown Point race past Portage Tommy Guadagno looked like anything but a backup, rushing for 107 yards on 14 carries with two scores. LIVE: Week 5 prep football scoreboard Check back througout the evening for updates. Valpo holds off rival Chesterton Jonah Kyle needed to say something. Ahkeem Harrington hikes production for Hammond Ahkeem Harrington ran for two TDs against Pioneer on Friday and has seven scores this season. Max Welty, Lake Central relishing the chance to get better Max Welty got things corrected when he got the chance. Now the senior defensive back hopes Lake Central has done the same as a team. Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 5 Several local teams made the AP's rankings after Week 5. Hobart's Christina Shaginaw, Crown Point's Caitlyn Derwinski starring for PNW cross country “I thought she was really fast,” Shaginaw, a former Hobart High School runner, said, recalling the first workout with her soon-to-be Pride teammate. Prep Schedule Here's a look at the upcoming prep football schedule. Watch Now: Related Video Roger Federer to team up with old rival Rafael Nadal for final match Aaron Judge is close to making home run history Aaron Judge is close to making home run history Robert Sarver to sell Suns and Mercury following workplace misconduct allegations Robert Sarver to sell Suns and Mercury following workplace misconduct allegations Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis