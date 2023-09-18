Monday's Results
Women’s Golf
Brittany Kelly Classic
(Hosted by Ball State)
AT THE PLAYERS CLUB, YORKTOWN, IN
(Par 72, 6226 yards)
Day 1
(Top 5 and Valpo team scores)
1. BALL STATE 584, 2. UIC 599, 3. LOYOLA 604, 4. IUPUI 605, 5. UNC ASHEVILLE 606, 12. VALPARAISO 624
Medalists – T1. Parrott (Ball State) 74-69—143, T1. Urbankova (UIC) 74-69—143.
VALPARAISO – T19. Anna Fay 77-74—151, T37. Madison Keil 77-78—155, T54. Katie Schreiner 81-78—159, T54. Taylor Skibinski 79-80—159; T68. Roslyn Leitner 82-81—163.
Valpo individuals
79. Katelyn McCoy 96-86—182.