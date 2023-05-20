Saturday's Results
Baseball
Illinois State 10, Valparaiso 3
IllinoisSt;100;300;204;—;10;14;2
Valpo;001;001;010;—;3;10;2
2B — Lawrence, Cheng, Strong (IS); Kyle Schmack 2, Kaleb Hannahs (V). HR — Pacella (IS). Pitching summary: VALPO — Kaleb Krier (5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Jacob Rosenkranz (3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER), Cole Syversen (0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Josh Spencer (0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 SO). WP — Salata (5-6). LP — Krier (2-2). Leading hitters: VALPO — Schmack (3-5, R), Matt Olive (2-4, R).
Men’s Golf
National Golf Invitational
At Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, Maricopa, AZ
Team scores (first place & local): 1. Texas State 285-280—565, 10. Valparaiso 287-296—583.
Top individuals (first place & top local): 1. Severin (Wyoming) 66-69—135, 3. Yianni Kostouros (Valpo) 68-71—139.