 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local college results
agate urgent

Local college results

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Women’s bowling

Lewis University Flyer Classic

Lockport, Ill.

Qualifying standings: 1. McKendree 13,535; 2. Maryville 12,867; 3. Valparaiso 12,475, 4. Drury 12,464.

Best-of-7 match play

Championship: McKendree d. Maryville 4-3.

3rd place: Drury d. Valparaiso 4-2.

5th place: Wisconsin-Whitewater d. Lewis 4-3.

Top individuals: 1. Hope Gramly, McKendree 1,148; 2. Addy Bates, Valparaiso 1,058; 3. Brianna Haith, Quincy 1,053; 10. Alexis Roof, Valparaiso 982. 

Softball

Kansas City 10, Valparaiso 2

Valpo;200;00;—;2;5;3

Kansas City;201;16;—;10;11;0

2B — Karnatz, Lombardini (KC). 3B — Karnatz (KC). HR — Anderson (V); Lombardini (KC). Pitching summary: Valpo — Kowalski (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 SO); Wathen (1.0 IP, 3 H, 2ER, 1 BB); Knight (1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB); Seib (0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER). Kansas City — Hoveland (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP — Hoveland (2-1). LP — Wathen (0-1). Leading hitters: Valpo — Anderson (1-1, HR, 2 RBI, BB), Moeder (2-3, 1 R); Kansas City — Karnatz (3-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI); Hilbrenner (2-3, 1 R); Lombardini (2-3, 2B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI). Records: Kansas City 4-1; Valpo 1-3.

Women’s tennis

SIUE 7, Valparaiso 0

Women’s volleyball

Southern Illinois 25-17-27-22-15, Valparaiso 17-25-25-25-13

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS – Becker 17 kills; Hartfield 14 kills; Maguire 59 assists, 16 digs; Morgan 12 kills, 12 digs.

VALPARAISO – Jaclyn Bulmahn 23 kills; Jillie Granmt 22 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces; Victoria Bulmahn 62 assists. 16 digs; Haley Hart 13 kills.

Records: Southern Illinois 2-5, 1-4 MVC; Valparaiso 2-4, 1-4 MVC.

SATURDAY'S LATE RESULTS

Men's basketball

Ashland 91, Purdue Northwest 82

PURDUE NW

Gregory Boyle 20, Vincent Miszkiewicz 11, Jyrus Freels 9, Mikell Cooper 8, Anthony Barnard 5, Anthony Irvin 11, Xavier Allison 10, Logan Phillips 8, Jordan Doss 0. Totals — 27 19-23 82.

3-point field goals: Ashland 3 (Haraway 1, Thompson 1, Furcron 1); Purdue NW 9 (Boyle 3, Barnard 1, Irvin 3, Allison 2). Team fouls: Ashland 13, Purdue NW 26. Fouled out: Furcron (A), Barnard (PNW).

Women’s basketball

Ashland 73, Purdue Northwest 57

PURDUE NW (21-18-16-18)

Savaya Brockington 18, Anjel Galbraith 15, Danielle Nennig 6, Molly Devalkenaere 4, Kennedy Jackson 3, Mercedes Simmons 9, Antreese Shelton 2, Dash Shaw 0, Ce’Niyah Hampton 0, Brittany Barnard 0, Tayler Vauters 0. Totals — 23 5-7 57.

3-point field goals: Purdue NW 6 (Brockington 1, Galbraith 4, Nennig 1); Ashland 3 (Pireu 1, Heidemann 1, Chable 1). Team fouls: Purdue NW 24, Ashland 11. Fouled out: Nennig (PNW).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Another storm to take aim at the East this weekend

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts