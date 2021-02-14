Local college results

SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Women’s bowling
Lewis University Flyer Classic
Lockport, Ill.
Qualifying standings: 1. McKendree 13,535; 2. Maryville 12,867; 3. Valparaiso 12,475, 4. Drury 12,464.
Best-of-7 match play
Championship: McKendree d. Maryville 4-3.
3rd place: Drury d. Valparaiso 4-2.
5th place: Wisconsin-Whitewater d. Lewis 4-3.
Top individuals: 1. Hope Gramly, McKendree 1,148; 2. Addy Bates, Valparaiso 1,058; 3. Brianna Haith, Quincy 1,053; 10. Alexis Roof, Valparaiso 982.
Softball
Kansas City 10, Valparaiso 2
Valpo;200;00;—;2;5;3
Kansas City;201;16;—;10;11;0
2B — Karnatz, Lombardini (KC). 3B — Karnatz (KC). HR — Anderson (V); Lombardini (KC). Pitching summary: Valpo — Kowalski (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 SO); Wathen (1.0 IP, 3 H, 2ER, 1 BB); Knight (1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB); Seib (0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER). Kansas City — Hoveland (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP — Hoveland (2-1). LP — Wathen (0-1). Leading hitters: Valpo — Anderson (1-1, HR, 2 RBI, BB), Moeder (2-3, 1 R); Kansas City — Karnatz (3-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI); Hilbrenner (2-3, 1 R); Lombardini (2-3, 2B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI). Records: Kansas City 4-1; Valpo 1-3.
Women’s tennis
SIUE 7, Valparaiso 0
Women’s volleyball
Southern Illinois 25-17-27-22-15, Valparaiso 17-25-25-25-13
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS – Becker 17 kills; Hartfield 14 kills; Maguire 59 assists, 16 digs; Morgan 12 kills, 12 digs.
VALPARAISO – Jaclyn Bulmahn 23 kills; Jillie Granmt 22 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces; Victoria Bulmahn 62 assists. 16 digs; Haley Hart 13 kills.
Records: Southern Illinois 2-5, 1-4 MVC; Valparaiso 2-4, 1-4 MVC.
SATURDAY'S LATE RESULTS
Men's basketball
Ashland 91, Purdue Northwest 82
PURDUE NW
Gregory Boyle 20, Vincent Miszkiewicz 11, Jyrus Freels 9, Mikell Cooper 8, Anthony Barnard 5, Anthony Irvin 11, Xavier Allison 10, Logan Phillips 8, Jordan Doss 0. Totals — 27 19-23 82.
3-point field goals: Ashland 3 (Haraway 1, Thompson 1, Furcron 1); Purdue NW 9 (Boyle 3, Barnard 1, Irvin 3, Allison 2). Team fouls: Ashland 13, Purdue NW 26. Fouled out: Furcron (A), Barnard (PNW).
Women’s basketball
Ashland 73, Purdue Northwest 57
PURDUE NW (21-18-16-18)
Savaya Brockington 18, Anjel Galbraith 15, Danielle Nennig 6, Molly Devalkenaere 4, Kennedy Jackson 3, Mercedes Simmons 9, Antreese Shelton 2, Dash Shaw 0, Ce’Niyah Hampton 0, Brittany Barnard 0, Tayler Vauters 0. Totals — 23 5-7 57.
3-point field goals: Purdue NW 6 (Brockington 1, Galbraith 4, Nennig 1); Ashland 3 (Pireu 1, Heidemann 1, Chable 1). Team fouls: Purdue NW 24, Ashland 11. Fouled out: Nennig (PNW).