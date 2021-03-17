Local college results

Wednesday's Results
Softball
Purdue Northwest 7, UIndy 5
|UIndy;014 000 0 — 5 6 1
|PNW;103 021 x — 7 5 3
2B – Rees (UI); Sabryna Stanley (PNW). HR – Danielson (UI); Aubrey Shroyer, Madison Schultz, Taylor Stevens (PNW). Pitching summary – UIndy – Waters (4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO), Smith (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO). Purdue Northwest – Courtney Blackwell (7 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO). WP – Blackwell (2-3). LP – Waters (4-1). Leading hitters – Purdue Northwest – Stanley (2-3, 2B, RBI), Schultz (HR, 2 R, RBI, BB), Stevens (HR, R, 2 RBI), Shroyer (HR, 2 R, RBI, BB). Records: Purdue Northwest 3-8, Indianapolis 7-2.
Game 2
(Suspended due to rain, bottom of 4th. PNW leading, 6-0. Makeup date TBD)
Purdue Northwest 6, UIndy 0
|UIndy;000 0 — 0 3 0
|PNW;102 3 — 6 4 0
HR – Aubrey Shroyer (PNW). Pitching summary – UIndy – Smith (3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO), Sizemore (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO). Purdue Northwest – Jessica Weaver (4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO). Leading hitters – Purdue Northwest – Shroyer (HR, 2 R, RBI, BB), Montana Martinez (2-2, 2 RBI).
.
Tuesday’s Late Results
Men’s Basketball
South Suburban 68, Morton College 59
MORTON (59)
Totals – 23-70 10-15 59.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (68)
Byrd 0-1 0-0 0, Mosley 2-8-3-4 7, W. Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 6-9 0-0 12, Love 7-11 2-5 16, D. Washington 7-12 7-10 21, Mabon 0-2 0-0 0, Fields 6-13 0-0 12. Totals – 28-56 12-19 68.
Halftime score: South Suburban, 30-26. 3-point field goals: Morton 3-15; South Suburban 0-9 (Byrd 0-1, Mosley 0-3, Hill 0-1, D. Washington 0-1, Mabon 0-1, Fields 0-2). Rebounds: Morton 41; SSC 34 (Love 13). Assists: Morton 10; SSC 13 (D. Washington 4). Steals: Morton 4; SSC 5 (D. Washington 2). Team fouls: Morton 15, SSC 15. Fouled out: Stampley (M). Records: South Suburban 12-3, Morton Community 7-12.