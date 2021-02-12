 Skip to main content
Local college results
Local college results

Basketball stock
The Times

Friday's Results

Men’s Basketball

Purdue Northwest 84, Ashland 80

ASHLAND (80)

Totals – 29-60 11-14 80.

PURDUE NORTHWEST (84)

Barnard 11-14 4-7 29, Cooper 8-15 0-0 19, Miszkiewicz 6-10 2-2 14, Boyle 2-6 0-0 6, Freels 2-5 0-0 4, Allison 2-5 2-2 7, Irvin 1-3 0-0 3, Phillips 1-3 0-0 2. Totals – 33-61 8-11 84.

Halftime score: Ashland, 40-37. 3-point field goals: Ashland 11-21; Purdue Northwest 10-28 (Barnard 3-4, Cooper 3-9, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Boyle 2-5, Freels 0-2, Allison 1-3, Irvin 1-3, Phillips 0-1). Rebounds: Ashland 24; PNW 39 (Miszkiewicz 21). Assists: Ashland 8; PNW 16 (Barnard 4). Steals: Ashland 5; PNW 5 (Barnard 3). Team Fouls: Ashland 16, Purdue Northwest 18. Fouled out: None. Records: Purdue Northwest 6-6 (6-6 GLIAC), Ashland 7-6 (7-5).

Women’s Basketball

Ashland 80, Purdue Northwest 49

PURDUE NORTHWEST (14-15-11-9)

Nennig 5-10 0-1 12, Jackson 3-8 3-5 10, Brockington 3-7 0-0 6, Devalkenaere 3-6 0-0 6, Galbraith 2-6 1-1 5, Simmons 2-5 0-0 4, Shaw 1-3 0-0 3, Roepke 1-2 0-0 2, Vauters 0-1 1-2 1, Shelton 0-2 0-2 0, Barnard 0-2 0-0 0, Hampton 0-4 0-0 0, Fitzwater 0-2 0-0 0. Totals – 20-58 5-11 49.

ASHLAND (25-14-18-23)

Totals – 32-57 9-13 80.

3-point field goals: Purdue Northwest 4-19 (Nennig 2-6, Jackson 1-3, Galbraith 0-2, Shaw 1-1, Vauters 0-1, Hampton 0-4, Fitzwater 0-2); Ashland 7-16. Rebounds: PNW 30 (Brockington 5, Galbraith 5); Ashland 38. Assists: PNW 10 (Jackson 3, Brockington 3); Ashland 21. Steals: PNW 9 (Brockington 4); Ashland 13. Team fouls: Purdue Northwest 17, Ashland 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Ashland 7-5 (7-5 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 3-9 (3-9).

Women's Bowling

Flyer Classic

AT LEWIS

Day 1

Team Standings (Baker)

1. McKendree 5234, 2. Drury 4673, 3. Wisconsin-Whitewater 4627, 4. Maryville 4614, 5. VALPARAISO 4512, 6. Kentucky Wesleyan 4463, 7. Lewis 4461, 8. Quincy 4014, 9. Dominican (Ill.) 3987, 10. Upper Iowa 3950.

Individual Match Scores

Lewis 933, Valparaiso 854

Kentucky Wesleyan 880, Valparaiso 833

Valparaiso 954, UW-Whitewater 860

Valparaiso 914, Quincy 820

Valparaiso 957, Drury 860

Softball

DePaul Dome Tournament

AT THE DOME, ROSEMONT, IL

DePaul 8, Valparaiso 0

Valparaiso;000 00 — 0 2 0 
DePaul;110 51 — 8 8 0

2B – Johnson, Meyer (DP). 3B – Moeder (V). HR – O’Riley, Gutierrez, Barroso (DP). Pitching summary – Valparaiso –  Seib (3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Knight (1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO); DePaul – Halvorson (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO). WP – Halvorson (1-0). LP – Seib (0-1). Leading hitters – Valparaiso – Moeder (3B), Beckemeyer (1-2). Records – DePaul 1-0, Valparaiso 1-0.

Thursday's Late Results

Women's Volleyball

Trinity International 25-25-25, IU Northwest 16-18-22

AT IU NORTHWEST

IU NORTHWEST – Ferrell 8 kills, 4 solo blocks; Maatman 11 assists, 10 digs; Grah 4 kills, 6 assists, 9 digs; Markusic 4 solo blocks.

