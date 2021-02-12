Local college results

Friday's Results
Men’s Basketball
Purdue Northwest 84, Ashland 80
ASHLAND (80)
Totals – 29-60 11-14 80.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (84)
Barnard 11-14 4-7 29, Cooper 8-15 0-0 19, Miszkiewicz 6-10 2-2 14, Boyle 2-6 0-0 6, Freels 2-5 0-0 4, Allison 2-5 2-2 7, Irvin 1-3 0-0 3, Phillips 1-3 0-0 2. Totals – 33-61 8-11 84.
Halftime score: Ashland, 40-37. 3-point field goals: Ashland 11-21; Purdue Northwest 10-28 (Barnard 3-4, Cooper 3-9, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Boyle 2-5, Freels 0-2, Allison 1-3, Irvin 1-3, Phillips 0-1). Rebounds: Ashland 24; PNW 39 (Miszkiewicz 21). Assists: Ashland 8; PNW 16 (Barnard 4). Steals: Ashland 5; PNW 5 (Barnard 3). Team Fouls: Ashland 16, Purdue Northwest 18. Fouled out: None. Records: Purdue Northwest 6-6 (6-6 GLIAC), Ashland 7-6 (7-5).
Women’s Basketball
Ashland 80, Purdue Northwest 49
PURDUE NORTHWEST (14-15-11-9)
Nennig 5-10 0-1 12, Jackson 3-8 3-5 10, Brockington 3-7 0-0 6, Devalkenaere 3-6 0-0 6, Galbraith 2-6 1-1 5, Simmons 2-5 0-0 4, Shaw 1-3 0-0 3, Roepke 1-2 0-0 2, Vauters 0-1 1-2 1, Shelton 0-2 0-2 0, Barnard 0-2 0-0 0, Hampton 0-4 0-0 0, Fitzwater 0-2 0-0 0. Totals – 20-58 5-11 49.
ASHLAND (25-14-18-23)
Totals – 32-57 9-13 80.
3-point field goals: Purdue Northwest 4-19 (Nennig 2-6, Jackson 1-3, Galbraith 0-2, Shaw 1-1, Vauters 0-1, Hampton 0-4, Fitzwater 0-2); Ashland 7-16. Rebounds: PNW 30 (Brockington 5, Galbraith 5); Ashland 38. Assists: PNW 10 (Jackson 3, Brockington 3); Ashland 21. Steals: PNW 9 (Brockington 4); Ashland 13. Team fouls: Purdue Northwest 17, Ashland 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Ashland 7-5 (7-5 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 3-9 (3-9).
Women's Bowling
Flyer Classic
AT LEWIS
Day 1
Team Standings (Baker)
1. McKendree 5234, 2. Drury 4673, 3. Wisconsin-Whitewater 4627, 4. Maryville 4614, 5. VALPARAISO 4512, 6. Kentucky Wesleyan 4463, 7. Lewis 4461, 8. Quincy 4014, 9. Dominican (Ill.) 3987, 10. Upper Iowa 3950.
Individual Match Scores
Lewis 933, Valparaiso 854
Kentucky Wesleyan 880, Valparaiso 833
Valparaiso 954, UW-Whitewater 860
Valparaiso 914, Quincy 820
Valparaiso 957, Drury 860
Softball
DePaul Dome Tournament
AT THE DOME, ROSEMONT, IL
DePaul 8, Valparaiso 0
|Valparaiso;000 00 — 0 2 0
|DePaul;110 51 — 8 8 0
2B – Johnson, Meyer (DP). 3B – Moeder (V). HR – O’Riley, Gutierrez, Barroso (DP). Pitching summary – Valparaiso – Seib (3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Knight (1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO); DePaul – Halvorson (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO). WP – Halvorson (1-0). LP – Seib (0-1). Leading hitters – Valparaiso – Moeder (3B), Beckemeyer (1-2). Records – DePaul 1-0, Valparaiso 1-0.
Thursday's Late Results
Women's Volleyball
Trinity International 25-25-25, IU Northwest 16-18-22
AT IU NORTHWEST
IU NORTHWEST – Ferrell 8 kills, 4 solo blocks; Maatman 11 assists, 10 digs; Grah 4 kills, 6 assists, 9 digs; Markusic 4 solo blocks.