Local college results

Wednesday's Results
Women's Soccer
MVC Tournament
Semifinals
Valparaiso 1, Indiana State 0 (2 OT)
AT INDIANA STATE
VALPARAISO – Lindsey Dusatko 1 goal; Nikki Coryell 5 saves.
INDIANA STATE – Maddie Alexander 4 saves.
Softball
Purdue Northwest 7-8, Ashland 4-9
|Ashland;020 101 0 — 4 5 2
|Purdue Northwest;230 101 x — 7 9 1
2B – Lavdis (A); Aubrey Shroyer, Jessica Weaver (PNW). HR – Middleton, Butler (A); Taylor Stevens (PNW). Pitching summary – Ashland – Middleton (6 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO). PNW – Courtney Blackwell (7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO). WP – Blackwell (5-7). LP – Middleton (1-7). Leading hitters – PNW – Stevens (2-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI), Shroyer (2-2, 2B, RBI), Sabryna Stanley (2-2, 2 R), Weaver (2B).
|Ashland;121 110 3 — 9 11 1
|Purdue Northwest;304 000 1 — 8 12 1
2B – Lavdis, Stevens, Lawson (A); Stevens (PNW). HR – Krinn, Middleton (A); Shroyer, Allison Arnold (PNW). Pitching summary – Ashland – Ruperto (2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Duncan (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO). PNW – Maddie Roop (3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO), Emma Hill (3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO), Abbie May (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP – Duncan (2-3). LP – Hill (0-3). Leading hitters – PNW – Arnold (2-4, HR, 2 R, 5 RBI), Ashley Bravo (2-4, R), Madison Schultz (2-3, R, RBI), Shroyer (2-5, HR, RBI), Stevens (2B, R). Records – Purdue Northwest 8-16 (5-8 GLIAC), Ashland 6-14 (3-7).