Local college results

Saturday's Results
Men’s basketball
CCAC Tournament
Semifinals
IU South Bend 100, Indiana Northwest 58
IU SOUTH BEND (52-48)
Tracy 14, Smith 8, Meredith II 19, Allen 8, Diaz 10, Washington 8, Davis 5, Sims 6, Poole 12, Snodgrass 3, Pettit 2, Schmidt 5, Simatovich 0. Totals — 38 11-14 100.
INDIANA NORTHWEST (30-28)
Larry Lynch 8, Jared Johnson 7, Marshaud Watkins 6, Louis Williams 0, Martrellian Gibson 4, James Hudson 0, Ryan LaFollette 6, Jerron Tatum 11, Damond Crosby 5, Nick Passino 6, Jason Peace 5, Nathan Dukich 0. Totals — 22 9-9 58.
3-point field goals: IUSB 13 (Smith 1, Meredith II 5, Diaz 2, Davis 1, Sims 1, Poole 1, Snodgrass 1, Schmidt 1); IUN 5 (Tatum 3, Crosby 1, Peace 1). Team fouls: IUSB 14, IUN 13.
Women’s basketball
Northern Michigan 65, Purdue Northwest 55
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (15-17-13-20)
Tierney 3, Perez 0, Alaix 8, Potter 5, Kuhn 39, Lutz 0, Stevenson 2, Jende 8, Rhude 0. Totals — 19 22-29 65.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (11-20-13-11)
Antreese Shelton 4, Molly Devalkenaere 6, Anjel Galbraith 0, Savaya Brockington 16, Danielle Nennig 7, Brittany Barnard 3, Mercedes Simmons 10, Ce’Niyah Hampton 9, Kennedy Jackson 0. Totals — 19 11-13 55.
3-point field goals: NMU 5 (Tierney 1, Alaix 2, Potter 1, Kuhn 1); PNW 6 (Devalkenaere 1, Brockington 2, Nennig 1, Barnard 1, Hampton 1). Team fouls: NMU 15, PNW 17. Fouled out: Barnard (PNW).
CCAC Tournament
Semifinals
St. Xavier 81, Indiana Northwest 69
ST. XAVIER (22-25-22-12)
Fawcett 9, Kott 5, Flayter 15, Lovitsch 16, Zobel 4, Streeter 7, Reese 0, Knutson 14, Jasudowicz 0, Henderson 11. Totals — 29 14-17 81.
INDIANA NORTHWEST (16-19-16-18)
Samantha Martin 13, Keghan Long 5, Lauren Smolen 7, Jessy Siems 6, Michaela Schmidt 29, Karli Miller 6, Sydney Van 3, Haley Rokosz 0. Totals — 23 17-22 69.
3-point field goals: St. Xavier 9 (Flayter 1, Lovitsch 3, Streeter 1, Knutson 2, Henderson 2); IUN 6 (Martin 1, Long 1, Siems 1, Schmidt 2, Van 1). Team fouls: St. Xavier 16, IUN 14.
Women’s volleyball
Davenport 25-25-25, Purdue Northwest 21-16-17
PURDUE NORTHWEST – Kenzie Duggan 7 kills, 6 digs; Danielle Fowler 19 digs, 1 ace; Abigail Negri 19 assists, 6 digs, 4 aces; Autumn Beaudoin 9 digs, 3 assists.
Indiana Northwest 25-25-23-21-15, Governors State 19-13-25-25-7
INDIANA NORTHWEST – Emileishka De Jesus 22 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces; Mary Markusic 15 kills; Alexis Turner 6 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces; Kelsey Ferrell 9 kills, 2 solo blocks.
Records: IUN 3-4, 3-4 CCAC; Governors 3-7, 2-5 CCAC.
Friday’s late results
Baseball
Jacksonville State 5, Valparaiso 4
|Valparaiso;100;010;002;—;4;7;1
|Jacksonville;102;000;101;—;5;6;0
2B — Alexander (JS). 3B — Kirklin (JS). Pitching summary: Valpo — Easton Rhodehouse (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 SO), Ryan Mintz (4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), Nathan Chasey (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 SO), Josh Currier (0.1 IP, 0 H), Jon Tieman (0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO); Jacksonville — Edwards (4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), Lovrich (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 SO), Tavel (1.0 IP, 0 H), Woods (0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Fortner (0.1 IP, 0 H); WP — Fortner (1-1). LP — Tieman (0-1). Leading hitters: Valpo — Parker Johnson (2-5, 2 RBI), Kyle Schmack (2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI); Jacksonville — Webb (1-4, 2 RBI), Williams (1-3, 2 RBI). Records: Jacksonville 2-3, Valparaiso 1-3.
Men’s track & field
Missouri Valley Conference Championships
At Northern Iowa in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
1. Northern Iowa 39, 2. Indiana State 27, 3. Drake 24, 3. Illinois State 24, 5. Bradley 15, 6. Loyola 10, 7. Valparaiso 9, 8. Southern Illinois 8.
Top Valpo individuals from Day 1
200-meter dash: 18. Lukas Sepulveda 23.48; 5K run: 3. Dominic Paoletti 15:36.66; Distance medley: 6. Valpo (Ignacio Veloz Bonilla, Lukas Sepulveda, Joey Black, Eric Carothers) 10:21.84; Long jump: 14. Jared Humphrey 19-07.50; Weight throw: 10. Eddie Juszczak 55-00.75.
Women’s track & field
Missouri Valley Conference Championships
At Northern Iowa in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Team scores: 1. Southern Illinois 40, 2. Northern Iowa 24, 3. Illinois State 18, 4. Missouri State 16, 5. Bradley 15, 6. Indiana State 14, 7. Loyola 12, 8. Evansville 10, 9. Drake 5, 10. Valparaiso 2.
Top Valpo individuals from day 1
200-meter dash: 26. Taylor Smith 28.46; Distance medley: 7. Valpo (Joely Overstreet, Tyler Howard, Maranda Donahue, Grace Aurand) 13:02.67; Weight throw: 13. Lauren Mikolajczak 54-02.00.