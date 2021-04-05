Local college results

Monday's Results
Women's golf
Indiana State Invitational
At Country Club of Terre Haute
1. Northern Iowa 300-297-597; 2. Green Bay 302-300-602; 3. Butler 307-297-604; 9. Valparaiso 341-339-680.
Top individuals
Bermel, Northern Iowa 71-72-143; 2. Maleki, Green Bay 76-72-148, 2. Edwards, Butler 74-74-148, Ross, Butler 78-70-148.
VALPO – Payton Hodson 82-76-158, Carly Schlene 79-81-160, Maddison Murphy 81-82-163, Kelsey Eichenauer 91-84-175.
