Local college results
agate urgent

Monday's Results

Women's golf

Indiana State Invitational

At Country Club of Terre Haute

1. Northern Iowa 300-297-597; 2. Green Bay 302-300-602; 3. Butler 307-297-604; 9. Valparaiso 341-339-680.

Top individuals

Bermel, Northern Iowa 71-72-143; 2. Maleki, Green Bay 76-72-148, 2. Edwards, Butler 74-74-148, Ross, Butler 78-70-148.

VALPO – Payton Hodson 82-76-158, Carly Schlene 79-81-160, Maddison Murphy 81-82-163, Kelsey Eichenauer 91-84-175.

