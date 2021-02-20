Local college results

Men’s basketball
Indiana Northwest 73, Judson 69
INDIANA Northwest (38-35)
Larry Lynch 2, Jared Johnson 14, Marshaud Watkins 11, Louis Williams 8, Martrellian Gibson 9, Ryan LaFollette 8, Jerron Tatum 4, Tyler Bostic 0, Damond Crosby 4, Jason Peace 13, Nathan Dukich 0. Totals — 27 8-10 73.
JUDSON (27-42)
Flynn 24, Oseitutu 5, Johnson 17, D. Jones 0, N. Jones 1, Bishop 3, Lesch 2, Priftis 2, McRoberts 4, White 2, Donati 9. Totals — 23 17-23 69.
3-point field goals: IUN 11 (Watkins 3, Williams 2, Gibson 1, LaFollette 2, Crosby 1, Peace 2); Judson 6 (Flynn 3, Johnson 2, Bishop 1). Team fouls: IUN 15, Judson 18.
Purdue Northwest 80, Ferris State 77
PURDUE Northwest (37-43)
Vincent Miszkiewicz 26, Jyrus Freels 13, Mikell Cooper 13, Gregory Boyle 9, Anthony Barnard 6, Xavier Allison 7, Logan Phillips 6, Anthony Irvin 0. Totals — 28 15-20 80.
FERRIS STATE (38-39)
Kesler 31, Peterson 9, Grazulis 8, Scholler 5, Reng 2, Davidson 12, Pline 10, Ryan 0, Hazelton 0. Totals — 25 21-29 77.
3-point field goals: PNW 9 (Miszkiewicz 2, Freels 1, Cooper 2, Boyle 1, Allison 1, Phillips 2); Ferris 6 (Kelser 3, Davidson 1, Pine 2). Team fouls: PNW 24, Ferris 18. Fouled out: Cooper, Boyle (PNW).
Women’s basketball
Ferris State 84, Purdue Northwest 49
FERRIS STATE (23-19-15-27)
McCartney 38, Anderson 12, Blanchard 10, Dykstra 7, Day 4, Krauss 9, Unobagha 2, Koski 2, Jenkins 0. Totals — 31 12-17 84.
PURDUE Northwest (16-6-8-19)
Danielle Nennig 13, Kennedy Jackson 5, Anjel Galbraith 3, Molly Devalkenaere 2, Savaya Brockington 0. Antreese Shelton 6, Mercedes Simmons 6, Tayler Vauters 4, Dash Shaw 4, Ce’Niyah Hampton 3, Julie Fitzwater 3, Brittany Bardnard 0. Totals — 17 10-20 49.
3-point field goals: Ferris 10 (McCartney 7, Anderson 1, Blanchard 1, Krauss 1); PNW 5 (Nennig 3, Galbraith 1, Fitzwater 1). Team fouls: Ferris 21, PNW 14. Fouled out: Jenkins (FS).
Judson 56, Indiana Northwest 41
JUDSON (13-12-16-15)
Pruitt 12, Wolf 4, Willis 10, Krey 10, Banks 10, Ringel 4, McCauley 4, Mitchell 0. Totals — 18 20-23 56.
INDIANA Northwest (18-6-10-7)
Lauren Smolen 2, Michaela Schmidt 13, Sydney Van Meter 0, Meghan Long 3, Jessy Siems 0, Kaitlyn Foutz 0, Karli Miller 12, Samantha Martin 11, Haley Rokosz 0. Totals — 14 11-16 41.
3-point field goals: Judson none; IUN 2 (Schmidt 1, Martin 1). Team fouls: Judson 13, IUN 16. Fouled out: Long, Siems (IUN).
Valparaiso 71, Evansville 56
VALPARAISO (20-14-17-20)
Shay Frederick 14, Ella Ellenson 4, Carie Weinman 21, Leah Earnest 4, Caitlin Morrison 10, Cara VanKempen 5, Ava Interrante 0, Molly Sheehan 3, Syria Butler 0, Katie Beyer 0, Lauren Gunn 1, Zoe Mackay Zacker 0, Maya Dunson 9, Jayda Johnston 0. Totals — 23 11-21 71.
EVANSVILLE (13-10-17-16)
Newman 6, Poland 7, Feit 13, Griffin 5, Thurwalker 6, Partee 0, Hudson 8, Stephens 11. Totals — 19 13-21 56.
3-point field goals: Valpo 14 (Frederick 3, Ellenson 1, Weinman 3, Earnest 1, Morrison 2, VanKempen 1, Sheehan 1, Dunson 2); Evansville 5 (Poland 2, Feit 1, Griffin 1, Stephens 1). Team fouls: Valpo 25, Evansville 18.