Local college results

Tuesday's Results
Men’s Basketball
South Suburban 97, Judson JV 68
JUDSON JV (68)
Totals – 23-57 17-28 68.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (97)
Martin 7-12 2-2 16, Byrd 0-1 0-0 0, Mosley 3-8 1-2 7, Alvarez-May 0-0 2-2 2, W. Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Hill 2-7 2-2 6, Love 2-4 3-3 7, D. Washington 15-28 9-9 40, Webb 1-1 1-1 3, Hall 2-6 0-0 4, Mabon 0-0 2-4 2, Fields 3-5 1-3 7, Hughley 0-1 0-0 0, Pair 0-1 0-0 0, Xheladini 0-0 0-0 0. Totals – 36-76 23-38 97.
Halftime score: South Suburban, 54-34. 3-point field goals: Judson JV 5-16; South Suburban 2-8 (Martin 0-3, Mosley 0-1, W. Washington 1-1, D. Washington 1-3). Rebounds: Judson JV 29; South Suburban 49 (D. Washington 20). Assists: Judson JV 9; South Suburban 16 (Martin 4, Mosley 4). Steals: Judson JV 4; South Suburban 10 (Mosley 3, D. Washington 3). Team fouls: Judson JV 21, South Suburban 17. Fouled out: Jones (J). Record: South Suburban 9-2.
Women’s Basketball
GLIAC Tournament
First Round
Ashland 81, Purdue Northwest 41
PURDUE NORTHWEST (11-10-4-16)
Shelton 1-1 0-1 2, Devalkenaere 0-5 2-2 2, Galbraith 5-13 0-0 14, Brockington 1-9 0-0 3, Nennig 2-9 3-4 9, Barnard 0-2 0-0 0, Hampton 1-5 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Shaw 1-1 0-0 2, Simmons 1-5 4-6 6, Fitzwater 0-2 0-0 0, Vauters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals – 12-52 9-13 41.
ASHLAND (17-19-16-29)
Totals – 28-55 8-8 81.
3-point field goals: Purdue Northwest 8-29 (Devalkenaere 0-2, Galbraith 4-9, Brockington 1-5, Nennig 2-7, Barnard 0-1, Hampton 1-3, Fitzwater 0-2); Ashland 17-33. Rebounds: PNW 30 (Simmons 7); Ashland 40. Assists: PNW 7 (Nennig 3); Ashland 21. Steals: PNW 4; Ashland 8. Team fouls: Purdue Northwest 12, Ashland 13. Fouled out: Brockington (PNW). Records: Ashland 12-7, Purdue Northwest 4-15.