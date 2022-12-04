agate urgent Local College Schedule Dec 4, 2022 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sunday, Dec. 4Men’s Basketball Murray State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.South Suburban at Spoon River, 2 p.m.Men’s & Women’s BowlingCalumet at Warhawk Open (Stardust Bowl, Addison, IL), TBA 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Merrillville football placed on probation by IHSAA The Merrillville football program has been placed on probation through next summer. For Valparaiso seniors, state title means more Three years ago, Valparaiso's trip to Lucas Oil Stadium ended in disappointment. This year, the Vikings left the field with the Class 5A championship trophy in tow. Meet The Times 2022 Girls Soccer All-Area Team Player of the Year Kate Weber headlines the Times 2022 All-Area Girls Soccer teams. Brooke Lindesmith takes charge as Crown Point downs Brooke Lindesmith finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Lake Central's Kennedie Burks stars in win over her former team Kennedie Burks scored 19 of her game-high 24 points against Merrillville in the first half. Valparaiso wins 5A state title on TD in closing seconds Rocco Micciche's late touchdown reception lifted Valparaiso past Whiteland 35-31. Reggie Holloway, Bryan Ware leading new-look Lighthouse under Derek Scott The Lions say practices are both more intense and more structured this season. Valparaiso’s Kate Weber is The Times 2022 Girls Soccer Player of the Year Kate Weber was one of the only Valparaiso players who had a defined role coming into this season. Morgan Township's Keagen Holder turns bad endings into bright beginnings Last season's sectional loss to Kouts doesn't sit well with Keagan Holder. Scouting boys swimming for the 2022-23 season Here's a look at top teams and swimmers for the 2022-23 boys swimming season. Watch Now: Related Video RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US Behind the Scenes - At the World Cup media hub Behind the Scenes - At the World Cup media hub Tunisia our inspiration says USA captain ahead of Netherlands match Tunisia our inspiration says USA captain ahead of Netherlands match Camel pageant brings 'World Cup' victory to Qatar Camel pageant brings 'World Cup' victory to Qatar