 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Local College Schedule

  • 0

LOCAL COLLEGE

Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 19

Women’s Basketball

Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 6 p.m.

.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anjelicia Del Valle makes strides for Portage

Anjelicia Del Valle makes strides for Portage

Portage guard Anjelicia  Del Valle nearly willed her team to an upset victory over highly regarded Lake Central with 16 points, five rebounds and four steals Saturday. L.C. rallied for a 41-33 win. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal 'mentally destroyed' as Australian Open defense ends in injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts