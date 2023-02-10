LOCAL COLLEGE
Schedule
Friday, Feb. 10
Baseball
Calumet at Oakland City, IN, 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Drake at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Women’s Bowling
Valparaiso at Lewis Flyer Classic, all day
Hockey
Purdue Northwest-D3 vs. Trine at Bulldog Park, Crown Point, 2:30 p.m.
Purdue Northwest-D1 vs. Grand Valley State at Bulldog Park, Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Softball
DePaul Dome Tournamet (Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois, 5:30 p.m.)
Men's & Women's Indoor Track
Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley State Big Meet Invitational, all day
Valparaiso at Indiana Hoosier Hills, all day