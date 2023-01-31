agate urgent Local College Schedule Jan 31, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOCAL COLLEGESchedule Tuesday, Jan. 31Men’s BasketballSouth Suburban at Kankakee, 7:30 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crown Point resident earns college scholarship for caddying Sean Ward started caddying in 2019. He didn't realize how much that decision would end up impacting his life. Crown Point wins 21st straight team sectional title Anyone born before Crown Point’s sectional championship streak can legally purchase alcohol. The Times 2022 Offensive Player of the Year: There's no more doubting JJ Johnson Detractors thought JJ Johnson was too small or couldn't throw well enough to be a DAC quarterback. They couldn't have been more wrong. Donna Kelce becomes first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl "It's your hopes and dreams coming true, but it's your worst fears," Donna said. "Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of them lose very well." The Times 2022 Coach of the Year: Bill Marshall is a testament to trust Sometimes, second choices have a funny way of working themselves out. Griffith’s Connor Cervantes ready to break through for the Panthers Connor Cervantes could be forgiven for having his mind on the semistate meet already. Meet The Times 2022 All-Area offense Justin Marshall, Patrick Clacks III and Jordan Woods make All-Area. Here are the Region's boys basketball statistical leaders through Jan. 25, 2023 Check out the area leaders in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and more. Andrean closes historic regular season with momentum-building win over Chesterton Whether or not momentum exists in sports is debatable. If it does, Andrean girls basketball is in fine shape. Meet The Times 2022 All-Area defense Drayk Bowen and Phillip Roche highlight All-Area defensive selections. Watch Now: Related Video Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul Mahomes and Hurts to make history at Super Bowl LVII Mahomes and Hurts to make history at Super Bowl LVII 2024 Paris Olympics: Zelensky presses Macron to ban Russia from games 2024 Paris Olympics: Zelensky presses Macron to ban Russia from games U.S. to host 2024 Copa America International Soccer Tournament U.S. to host 2024 Copa America International Soccer Tournament