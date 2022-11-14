Local College Schedule

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Football
Saturday, Nov. 19
Drake at Valparaiso, noon
Monday's events
Men’s Basketball
Purdue Northwest at Northern Illinois, TBA
Valparaiso pulled off the upset victory over the Pirates after losing to them 37-10 just five weeks prior.
Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen finished with 217 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He also intercepted two passes and had a tackle for loss on defense.
“I’m proud of this team," senior Payton Young said. "Give those guys over there respect. They made the plays we couldn’t.”
Members of the Crown Point boys wrestling team are out to prove they are even better than last year's state championship team.
Here's a quick primer on the upcoming season.
All football players know that they're on borrowed time when it comes to their time on the field.
Crown Point's Rianne Murphy simply wants to be a better wrestler.
For the better part of two years, Andrean senior Sam Vickers hasn’t caught a break.
Hobart's Daeges Morgan kept her dives relatively simple her junior year but has plans of increasing the difficulty this season in hopes of making it to state.
