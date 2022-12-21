agate urgent Local College Schedule Dec 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, Dec. 21Men’s Basketball Stonehill at Valparaiso, noonMen’s & Women’s BowlingCalumet at Collegiate Shootout, Tier 1 (Las Vegas, NV), TBA 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Munster, Brandon Trilli hold off AJ Lux and Crown Point in thriller Nobody coming out of the Munster locker room had his head held very high. Crown Point has four winners but finishes second at Carnahan Sam Goin didn’t want anyone in the bleachers at Crown Point’s Carnahan Invite Saturday to leave without experiencing at least a little excitement. Hammond Central rally to complete double-digit comeback at 21st Century Hammond Central was just not going to be denied on Friday night in the Haskins and Williams Athletic Center in Gary against Class 2A No. 7 21st Century. Here are the Region's boys basketball statistical leaders through Dec. 14, 2022 Check out the area leaders in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and more. Lake Central gets the better of Crown Point in another classic dogfight There’s just something about Crown Point and Lake Central girls basketball getting together that brings out the best in one another. Armoni Gonzalez comes in clutch for Lake Station Lake Station senior Armoni Gonzalez is not the type of player to shy away from a challenge. Andrean's Drayk Bowen wins Mr. Football; Region's first Drayk Bowen had one accolade he'd yet to win in his illustrious high school career at Andrean. Here are the Region's girls basketball statistical leaders through Dec. 13, 2022 Check out the area leaders in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and more. Tranika Randolph is right at home at Lake Station Tranika Randolph is finally comfortable and it shows. Coach Drew Brees: Purdue brings back QB to help coach bowl game When Ryan Walters was a high school quarterback, he wanted to replicate Drew Brees' trailblazing career path. Watch Now: Related Video Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push Report: Mat Ishbia Finalizing Suns Purchase Report: Mat Ishbia Finalizing Suns Purchase Three interesting trends from the World Cup Three interesting trends from the World Cup Pro Football Challenge: FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz makes his Week 16 NFL picks Pro Football Challenge: FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz makes his Week 16 NFL picks