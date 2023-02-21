agate urgent Local College Schedule Feb 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Men’s BasketballIU Northwest at Roosevelt, 7 p.m. South Suburban at Kishwaukee, 7 p.m.Women’s GolfValparaiso at Islander Classic, Corpus Christi, TX, all day 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crown Point proves it's still top dog, repeats as state champ Crown Point continued to prove why they are the top dogs of Indiana high school wrestling, running away with the team title for the second yea… Calumet’s Wadkins highlights 2023 IHSWCA Hall of Fame class After 38 years coaching the Calumet Warriors wrestling team, including 33 as head coach, Jim Wadkins is still moved by special moments achieve… Lake Central hangs on to deliver upset of top-ranked South Bend Washington at semistate “Nobody thought we could win. No one thought this could happen.” Bears finalize deal to buy Arlington Heights site for a new stadium The Chicago Bears on Wednesday purchased a site in Arlington Heights where the team hopes to build a new enclosed stadium with a massive enter… Lake Central’s 2022-23 season ends with a promise to return “You’ll see us right back here next year." Watch Now: Related Video Weather forecasts and Major League Baseball | Across the Sky podcast Jayson Tatum scores All-Star record 55 points Jayson Tatum scores All-Star record 55 points Happy Birthday, Michael Jordan! Five facts about the sports legend Happy Birthday, Michael Jordan! Five facts about the sports legend Qatar and Abu Dhabi interested in buying NBA teams Qatar and Abu Dhabi interested in buying NBA teams