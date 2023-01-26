 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Local College Schedule

  • 0

LOCAL COLLEGE

Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 26

Men’s Basketball

Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley State, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley State, 5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Region coaches react to sectional draw

Region coaches react to sectional draw

Hoosier Hysteria begins again Jan. 31, and teams around the state learned during Sunday’s IHSAA’s pairings show who they’d be playing in the girls basketball sectional opener. 

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts