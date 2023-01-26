Get local news delivered to your inbox!
LOCAL COLLEGE
Schedule
Thursday, Jan. 26
Men’s Basketball
Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley State, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley State, 5 p.m.
Sean Ward started caddying in 2019. He didn't realize how much that decision would end up impacting his life.
Hoosier Hysteria begins again Jan. 31, and teams around the state learned during Sunday’s IHSAA’s pairings show who they’d be playing in the girls basketball sectional opener.
Check out the area leaders in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and more.
Randolph has averaged 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals.
There was virtually no doubt where East Chicago wanted the ball with its game against 21st Century squarely on the line.
Cherokees notch a 55-38 victory over Westville on Saturday in the Porter County Conference championship game at Hebron.
Chase Kuzma has put himself on the radar of colleges.
Taper or no taper. New suits or old. Wins are wins.
South Central made history Saturday night.
Four boys teams and three girls teams from Northwest Indiana were either in the top 20 or received votes.
