Local College Schedule Nov 27, 2022

Sunday, Nov. 27
Men's Basketball
Hostilo Hoops Community Classic at Savannah, Ga. (Valparaiso vs. James Madison, 11 a.m.)
Women's Basketball
Valparaiso at Northwestern, 2 p.m.