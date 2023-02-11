Calumet at Oakland City, IN, noon (DH)
Calumet at IU Northwest, 3 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Parkside, 3 p.m.
South Suburban at Madison Area Tech, 3 p.m.
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Calumet at IU Northwest, 1 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Parkside, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lewis Flyer Classic, all day
Purdue Northwest D-3 at Trine, 6:45 p.m.
DePaul Dome Tournament (Valparaiso vs. Bowling Green, noon; Valparaiso vs. Eastern Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.)
Valparaiso at Northern Illinois, 10 a.m.
Men's & Women’s Indoor Track
Grand Valley State Big Meet Invitational (field includes Purdue Northwest, Valparaiso), all day
Goshen at Calumet, 2 p.m.
