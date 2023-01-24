Get local news delivered to your inbox!
LOCAL COLLEGE
Schedule
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Men’s Basketball
South Suburban at Olive Harvey, 7:30 p.m.
Check out the area leaders in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and more.
Hoosier Hysteria begins again Jan. 31, and teams around the state learned during Sunday’s IHSAA’s pairings show who they’d be playing in the girls basketball sectional opener.
There was virtually no doubt where East Chicago wanted the ball with its game against 21st Century squarely on the line.
Cherokees notch a 55-38 victory over Westville on Saturday in the Porter County Conference championship game at Hebron.
Randolph has averaged 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals.
Chase Kuzma has put himself on the radar of colleges.
Taper or no taper. New suits or old. Wins are wins.
Baseball has become synonymous with summers in the Region over recent years. Another community can look forward to summer ball this year, with the relocation of the Northern League's Joliet Generals.
South Central made history Saturday night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.