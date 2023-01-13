agate urgent Local College Schedule Jan 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Jan. 13 Men’s & Women’s SwimmingRose-Hulman at Valparaiso, 5 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular WRESTLING NOTES: Cole Solomey embracing new top dog status Cole Solomey is unquestionably the guy at 138 pounds this season, but that hasn’t really required much of an adjustment from him. Phil Mason officially hired to lead Griffith football Mason has a career record of 158-93 Bishop Noll's Jaedin Reyna's breakout performances could be part of something bigger Jaedin Reyna is in rebuild mode. JOHN DOHERTY: Strong chain linked to survival from sudden cardiac arrest Regardless of the cause of SCA, a team of physicians, nurses, and other medical professionals are prepared in local emergency rooms to combat the cascade of its effects. Peyton Hillis, former NFL running back, in critical condition after saving children from drowning Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast. Dikembe Shaw, Crown Point hold off Michigan City With DAC play underway, freshman Dikembe Shaw is making himself indispensable for Crown Point. Check out prep results from Saturday, Jan. 7, and late results from Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net. JOHN DOHERTY: Sudden cardiac arrest suddenly seems common in athletics Damar Hamlin went into sudden cardiac arrest on Monday night. According to a study the save rate for witnessed cases of SCA among young athletes, regardless of cause, is 89% when an AED is onsite and used. Ali Rawls “the epitome of consistency” for Crown Point Crown Point senior forward Ali Rawls does all of the little things that make her “the epitome of consistency” for the Bulldogs. Andrean's Drayk Bowen wins second Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana Before Drayk Bowen heads to Notre Dame, he collected on last accolade for his time at Andrean. Watch Now: Related Video Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child College football head coaches at public schools earn over $12 million in bonuses for season College football head coaches at public schools earn over $12 million in bonuses for season Patrick Mahomes makes NFL history by investing in NWSL Patrick Mahomes makes NFL history by investing in NWSL Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries