agate urgent Local College Schedule Dec 11, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sunday, Dec. 11Men’s Basketball Calumet at Miami-Ohio, noonPurdue Northwest at Saginaw Valley State, 2 p.m.Women’s BasketballPurdue Northwest at Saginaw Valley State, noon 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Rich Suchanuk, Times 1977 Athlete of the Year, dies The Bishop Noll graduate was a three-sport star for the Warriors who went on to play football at Drake University. Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen wins Butkus Award for nation's top LB Drayk Bowen has had about as decorated a high school career as one can have during his time at Andrean, and he added to his long list of accolades on Tuesday winning the Butkus Award. Here are the Region's boys basketball statistical leaders through Dec. 7, 2022 Check out the area leaders in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and more. Unbeaten Valparaiso's lockdown defense stymies Crown Point Becca Gerdt and Lillian Barnes combined for 34 points for Valpo. Hobart, Illiana Christian girls make Region wrestling history The IHSAA Board of Directors approved girls wrestling as an “emerging sport” in the spring. Munster's Nolan Kinsella is a man for all seasons Kinsella was a second-team all-stater in soccer this fall and is a key contrbutor in basketball this winter. Eastern Illinois football waits for Jordan Woods, who has work left to do on the hardwood Jordan Woods is looking at a bright future playing football at Eastern Illinois University. But for now, the Hammond Central three-sport star still has work to do on the basketball court. Kankakee Valley’s Lilly Toppen expands her game When Kankakee Valley senior guard Lilly Toppen was a freshman, she said she never envisioned being able to take the ball to the rim and score. Ava Ziolkowski steps up for new-look Crown Point Crown Point had some big shoes to fill coming into this season. Ava Ziolkowski has done as good a job as could be asked filling those shoes. Matthew King provides second-half spark as Hammond Central tops West Side King obliged. He scored 11 of his team-best 13 points in the second half. Watch Now: Related Video Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers The potentially legendary outcomes of the World Cup The potentially legendary outcomes of the World Cup The craziness of the 1930 World Cup The craziness of the 1930 World Cup Five players who have played at five World Cups Five players who have played at five World Cups