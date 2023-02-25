Calumet at Hannibal-LaGrange (DH), noon
Northwood at Purdue Northwest (DH), noon
Valparaiso at Tennessee-Martin, 3 p.m.
CBG Prep at South Suburban, 2 p.m.
Wayne State at Purdue Northwest, 3 p.m.
Wayne State at Purdue Northwest, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
Purdue Northwest-D3 at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
- Michigan marijuana dispensary employee jailed, reminded by police he was in Indiana
- Nebraska cheerleader competes by herself at state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone
- Car fleeing Indiana traffic stop crashes, killing 2 men
- Safety net hospitals facing risk of service cuts, Methodist CEO says
- Coroner seeking help to identify man found in Gary
- Valparaiso skate park construction nears
- Portage cops find meth sprinkled in their vehicles after arrests
- 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day to return this spring to Munster
- Gun threat at Portage YMCA lands upset basketball player behind bars, police say
- The perfect piece of land: Schererville hears pitches on future use of Illiana Motor Speedway property
- Indiana Senate acts to preempt Valparaiso and all new local bans on retail dog sales
- Motorist killed in single-vehicle crash on expressway off-ramp, police say
- Intoxicated truck driver crashes with 40K pounds of mail, police say
- Chicago's MegMade, featured on HGTV show, to soon open in Munster
- Charges: Surveillance footage, cellphone data place defendant near location at time of of killing
Spring Games at Madeira Beach, FL (Valparaiso vs. Dartmouth, 10 a.m.; Valparaiso vs. Tennessee-Martin, 12:30 p.m.)
Calumet at Indiana Southeast (DH), noon
Lewis Dome Invitational at Rosemont, IL (Purdue Northwest vs. Winona, 6 p.m.; Purdue Northwest vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead, 8 p.m.)
North Dakota at Valparaiso (Courts of NWI), 2 p.m.
GLIAC Indoor Championships at Saginaw Valley State (field includes Purdue Northwest), all day
Viterbo at Calumet, 2 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!