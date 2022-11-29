Local College Schedule

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Men’s Basketball
Prairie State at South Suburban, 7 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
Rocco Micciche's late touchdown reception lifted Valparaiso past Whiteland 35-31.
Three years ago, Valparaiso's trip to Lucas Oil Stadium ended in disappointment. This year, the Vikings left the field with the Class 5A championship trophy in tow.
“I got rolled up on,” Bowen said, “but I was good enough to play the entire game. So we taped it up and I was good.”
Despite their offensive struggles, the 59ers managed to hang in, largely because of the play of their defense.
Check out the teams and players to watch from around the conference.
Antonio Barnes already has two state championship rings. He wants a third.
Tyler VerSchure is one of the state leaders in interceptions.
Kenneth Grant isn’t trying to be something he’s not. He’s done with that.
Here are pairings for boys football.
