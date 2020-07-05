Local golf

-
Illiana Tour Results
June 5
AT WICKER PARK
1st place (144 pts.) — Jeff Hubinger, Branko Zadkovic, Ron Shebish, Myron Chapman.
2nd place (145 pts.) — Terry Browne, George Gilea, Bryan Tyman, Mark Joseph.
3rd place (146 pts.) — Frank Katsinis, John Rowley, Ed Furfaro, Chuck Blagen.
Skin games — $5: Browne (10), Skip Hansen (11), Chapman (15). $10: Browne (10), Hansen (11), Chapman (15).
Closest to the pin — Mark McCall (5), Katsinis (9), Joe Lebryk (12), Rowley (17).
