You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local golf

Local golf

{{featured_button_text}}
Golf

Golf

 Provided

Illiana Tour Results

June 5

AT WICKER PARK

1st place (144 pts.) — Jeff Hubinger, Branko Zadkovic, Ron Shebish, Myron Chapman.

2nd place (145 pts.) — Terry Browne, George Gilea, Bryan Tyman, Mark Joseph.

3rd place (146 pts.) — Frank Katsinis, John Rowley, Ed Furfaro, Chuck Blagen.

Skin games — $5: Browne (10), Skip Hansen (11), Chapman (15). $10: Browne (10), Hansen (11), Chapman (15).

Closest to the pin — Mark McCall (5), Katsinis (9), Joe Lebryk (12), Rowley (17).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts