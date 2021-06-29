Local holiday weekend running events can be a blast for competitors

One of the busiest weekends on the running calendar is on its way.

Two of the biggest race schedules of the year in both the Region and country happen around Thanksgiving and Fourth of July. The Turkey Trot in Valparaiso has the largest reported turnout of any Region race.

“You get people who aren’t runners competing in these holiday races, because they’re in town visiting relatives, so they go with them,” said Todd Henderlong of T&H Timing and Extra Mile Fitness in Valparaiso.

And with life starting to get closer to normal with COVID-19 restrictions easing and vaccinations increasing, look for a huge turnout across Northwest Indiana for a bevy of races.

On Saturday, three local races will resume after a year off, starting with the 40th annual Brickyard Run, which is hosted by the Hobart YMCA and originates from Hobart High School.

The race was on the Fourth of July through 2019, but it was moved to the day before to prevent logistical issues with the city’s other holiday festivities.

In addition to being one of the longest running races in the area, the Brickyard is also a Calumet Region Striders Gold Cup Series race, and that running club is ecstatic they’ll be back at Hobart after a year hiatus.