Local holiday weekend running events can be a blast for competitors

One of the busiest weekends on the running calendar is on its way.
Two of the biggest race schedules of the year in both the Region and country happen around Thanksgiving and Fourth of July. The Turkey Trot in Valparaiso has the largest reported turnout of any Region race.
“You get people who aren’t runners competing in these holiday races, because they’re in town visiting relatives, so they go with them,” said Todd Henderlong of T&H Timing and Extra Mile Fitness in Valparaiso.
And with life starting to get closer to normal with COVID-19 restrictions easing and vaccinations increasing, look for a huge turnout across Northwest Indiana for a bevy of races.
On Saturday, three local races will resume after a year off, starting with the 40th annual Brickyard Run, which is hosted by the Hobart YMCA and originates from Hobart High School.
The race was on the Fourth of July through 2019, but it was moved to the day before to prevent logistical issues with the city’s other holiday festivities.
In addition to being one of the longest running races in the area, the Brickyard is also a Calumet Region Striders Gold Cup Series race, and that running club is ecstatic they’ll be back at Hobart after a year hiatus.
“Yes, the Brickyard is back!” Striders secretary Lisa Caccavale said. “The buzz I hear is that the runners are very excited to be back. For many, going to races is their socialization and their way to keep active.”
After canceling last year’s race and with so much uncertainty during the early part of this year, it wasn’t set in stone that the event would return.
“To get everything going and put together was tough since we didn’t know if we would have it,” Hobart YMCA race director Debbie Rubio said. “... the sign-ups have been pretty good.”
In addition to the Brickyard, another longtime race that’s also part of the Striders’ Gold Cup Series will take place on July 3. The 37th annual All-American Mile race will take place in Highland.
It usually precedes the town’s Fourth of July parade. It’s at 6:30 p.m., meaning diehard runners could also pick one of the morning races – either the Brickyard or the Hebron Fireworks 5K, which has a special Sparkler Sprint fun run for ages 10 and under.
There will be two races July 4 as part of the holiday festivities.
The LaPorte Fourth of July Run for Riley, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of LaPorte, will be at 10:30 a.m. It starts at the Aldi location. A portion of the proceeds go to Riley’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
The other race is the Fourth of July Blast 5K in Valparaiso at 7:30 a.m., which means diehard runners could actually compete in Valpo and then head over to LaPorte for the Run for Riley.
The Blast 5K is the only of the five races that still took place in 2020 with around 275 finishers.
“We had staggered starts and other COVID precautions,” Henderlong said.
In 2019, the five races combined for almost 1,100 total participants with the Brickyard having the most at almost 300.
For sign-up information on any of these races, visit thtiming.com and click on “Upcoming Events” on the left side of the home page.
Footloose 5K results
Nathan O’Connor of Chesterton won the Footloose 5K in Burns Harbor with a time of 16 minutes, 28.8 seconds, while Michael Collins of South Bend was second in 17:10.3. It’s already the fourth win of the year for O’Connor, who also won the 10th annual Resolution Run (Valparaiso) in January, the 21st annual Runnin’ with the Irish (Chesterton) in March and the Hub Run 5K (Crown Point) in April.
O’Connor also finished runner-up in both the Race the Region Spring Ahead 15K in March and the Lotus Reach Earth Day 5K in May, both by just two seconds.
The female winner in the Footloose 5K was Heidi Endersen of Hobart (21:40.7).