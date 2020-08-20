Local Oilmen players embrace chance to play baseball in front of fans this summer

WHITING – Chris Cunningham thought the rally was coming all the way until the ninth inning on Monday night. When it didn’t, the NWI Oilmen manager didn’t flinch, instead choosing to focus on the bigger picture.
The Oilmen fell 5-3 to DuPage County in the deciding game of the Midwest Collegiate League championship series. The Hounds won the opener 8-4 on Saturday night while the Oilmen evened the series with a 6-1 victory on Sunday.
All eight runs in Monday’s game came in the first inning before the championship tilt turned into a defensive battle. The Oilmen threatened in the ninth inning, getting runners on the corners with one out, but Andrean product Clay Thompson took a called third strike to end the season.
“I just told the guys how much I enjoyed it,” Cunningham said of his first season with the Oilmen. “They’ve got nothing to hang their heads about. Sure, they’re disappointed that they lost a baseball game, but it was a good baseball game.”
While DuPage County hoisted a trophy and celebrated on the field, the outcome was almost an afterthought as friends and family gathered with the Oilmen behind the dugout after the game. Teammates said goodbye to each other, and family members shared hugs, basking in a season that helped break the monotony of the last five months.
“This was just amazing,” Lake Central product Conner Tomasic said. “For the three months where we went into ghost mode, there was nothing to do. The free time got annoying. It was really nice to be able to come out here and play a season.”
Tomasic, who will transfer to South Suburban from Purdue this fall, was especially grateful for the fans that showed up on Monday night and who showed up throughout the season over the last six weeks.
“We had a game early on where we couldn’t have any fans here and I don’t know how the Major League players do it,” Tomasic said. “The only reason we play this game is for the fans.”
Tomasic played a key role in Monday’s championship game as the hurler helped the Oilmen get out of a jam in the seventh inning when he recorded a strikeout for the third out with two runners in scoring position. Tomasic pitched 2 1/3 innings, fanning six batters and giving up a hit.
“There is no moment that is too big for CT,” Cunningham said. “That’s just the kind of guy he is.”
The Oilmen gave up five runs in the first inning, but came right back with three of their own in the bottom half of the frame as Andrean product Tyler Nelson delivered a two-run double. Nelson, who led the MCL in hits (42) and RBIs (29) this season, will enroll at Indiana this fall.
“It was good to be able to get on the field this summer,” Nelson said. “We got to play every day. That’s the nice thing about baseball. You can always come back the next day and have another game.”
Nelson grew close to many of his Region teammates throughout the season that he had only known from playing against them while at Andrean.
“I’m best buds now with (Highland’s) Nick (Anderson),” Nelson said. “I got close with CT and it was nice having some of the Andrean guys around. Being around everybody all the time, you form a bond with them.”
