Local Oilmen players embrace chance to play baseball in front of fans this summer

Tomasic, who will transfer to South Suburban from Purdue this fall, was especially grateful for the fans that showed up on Monday night and who showed up throughout the season over the last six weeks.

“We had a game early on where we couldn’t have any fans here and I don’t know how the Major League players do it,” Tomasic said. “The only reason we play this game is for the fans.”

Tomasic played a key role in Monday’s championship game as the hurler helped the Oilmen get out of a jam in the seventh inning when he recorded a strikeout for the third out with two runners in scoring position. Tomasic pitched 2 1/3 innings, fanning six batters and giving up a hit.

“There is no moment that is too big for CT,” Cunningham said. “That’s just the kind of guy he is.”

The Oilmen gave up five runs in the first inning, but came right back with three of their own in the bottom half of the frame as Andrean product Tyler Nelson delivered a two-run double. Nelson, who led the MCL in hits (42) and RBIs (29) this season, will enroll at Indiana this fall.

“It was good to be able to get on the field this summer,” Nelson said. “We got to play every day. That’s the nice thing about baseball. You can always come back the next day and have another game.”