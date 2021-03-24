 Skip to main content
Local players earn IBCA all-state honors
BOYS BASKETBALL | IBCA ALL-STATE

Local players earn IBCA all-state honors

4A boys basketball regional final — West Side vs.South Bend Riley

West Side’s Jalen Washington, middle, was named to the IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass Supreme 15 team.

 John Luke, File, The Times

The Region was well represented in the IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State honors list

Seniors Christopher Mantis of Lowell and Quimari Peterson of West Side plus Darrell Reed and Harold Woods were named to the Large School team. Koron Davis of Bowman Academy and Cole Wireman of Class A state finalist Kouts were named to the Small School team.

Jalen Washington of West Side and Travis Grayson of Chesterton were named to the Underclass Supreme 15 team. Jamie Hodges Jr. of Michigan City made the Large School team. Gabe Gillespie of Andrean and Brit Harris  of Marquette were named to the Small School Team.

Also 19 players received honorable mention.

Check back at nwi.com for reaction.

