Local players earn IBCA all-state honors

West Side’s Jalen Washington, middle, was named to the IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass Supreme 15 team.
John Luke, File, The Times
Times Staff
The Region was well represented in the IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State honors list
Seniors Christopher Mantis of Lowell and Quimari Peterson of West Side plus Darrell Reed and Harold Woods were named to the Large School team. Koron Davis of Bowman Academy and Cole Wireman of
Class A state finalist Kouts were named to the Small School team.
Jalen Washington of West Side and Travis Grayson of Chesterton were named to the Underclass Supreme 15 team. Jamie Hodges Jr. of Michigan City made the Large School team. Gabe Gillespie of Andrean and Brit Harris of Marquette were named to the Small School Team.
Also 19 players received honorable mention.
Check back at nwi.com for reaction. Gallery: Class A semistate
Kouts vs. Southwood
The Kouts student section cheers for the Mustangs at the beginning of the Class A boys basketball semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Kouts’ Cole Wireman steals the ball from Southwood’s Logan Barley in the first quarter during the Class A semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Kouts’ Cale Wireman is fouled by Southwood’s Alex Farr as he goes to the basket in the second quarter during the Class A semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Kouts players celebrate their 86-70 win over Southwood in the Class A semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Kouts’ Cole Wireman shows the semistate championship trophy to the Mustangs after their 86-70 win over Southwood on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Kouts players celebrate their 86-70 win over Southwood in the Class A semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Kouts’ Cole Wireman cuts the nets after the Mustangs 86-70 win over Southwood in the Class A semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Kouts’ Cole Wireman challenges Southwood’s Carson Rich as he shoots in the first quarter during the Class A semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Kouts’ Cole Wireman tries to get past Southwood’s Jason Oprisek to the basket early in the first quarter during the Class A semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Kouts’ Cole Wireman beats Southwood’s Carson Rich to the basket in the first quarter during the Class A semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Kouts’ Cole Wireman is pressured by Southwood’s Jason Oprisek in the first quarter of a Class A semistate game on Saturday at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Kouts’ Parker Kneifel tries to stop Southwood’s Carson Rich as he goes to the basket in the first quarter during the Class A semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Kouts’ Cale Wireman gets to the basket with pressure from Southwood’s Logan Barley in the second quarter of the Class A semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Kouts’ Cooper Schoon gets the loose ball away from Southwood’s Jason Oprisek in the fourth quarter during the Class A semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
The Kouts Mustangs meet briefly before the start of the fourth quarter of the Class A semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Kouts’ Cale Wireman goes between Southwood’s Jason Oprisek and Cole Winer to the basket in the fourth quarter during the Class A semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Kouts’ Connor Croff reacts to a foul called on him late in the fourth quarter during the Class A semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The times
Kouts vs. Southwood
Southwood’s Logan Barley tries to get the rebound away from Kouts’ Parker Kneifel at the basket in the fourth quarter during the Class A semistate on Saturday in Lafayette.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
