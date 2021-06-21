Local players set to compete in The Basketball Tournament

Returning gold medalist Carter to miss Olympics: Defending Olympic shot put champion and American record holder Michelle Carter will not compete in the U.S. Olympic trials this week after undergoing surgery on June 3 to remove a benign tumor from her right ankle. Meanwhile, Will Claye won the men's triple jump on his last attempt with a season-best 56 feet, 5 3/4 inches (17.21 meters); Elise Cranny used a late kick to pull away for the win the women's 5,000 meters and make her first Olympic team; Chris Nilsen was a surprise winner in the pole vault, edging two-time world champion Sam Kendricks; and Curtis Thompson captured the javelin title.

North Carolina State edges Vanderbilt at CWS: Terrell Tatum's fifth-inning home run spoiled a dominant performance by national strikeout leader Jack Leiter and allowed North Carolina State (37-18) to take control of its College World Series bracket with a 1-0 win over Vanderbilt in Omaha, Nebraska. Leiter and Wolfpack starter Sam Highfill dueled most of the evening, with Leiter striking out 15 in eight innings and Highfill limiting the Commodores (46-16) to two hits through 7 1/3. Leiter matched the 15 strikeouts by Mississippi State's Will Bodnar against Texas on Sunday, which was the most by a pitcher in a nine-inning CWS game in 25 years. Leiter leads the nation with 171. Highfill (9-2) struck out seven. Earlier, Brock Jones homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead one of Stanford's most productive offensive performances of the season in a 14-5 victory over Arizona in an elimination game. Jones's two-run double off Garrett Irvin started Stanford's seven-run third inning, and his three-run homer to right in the seventh ended the scoring. Tommy Troy also homered for Stanford (39-16). Arizona (45-18), the No. 5 national seed, lost 7-6 to Vanderbilt in 12 innings Saturday and went two games and out at the CWS for the first time in five appearances since 1985.