Local players set to compete in The Basketball Tournament

BASKETBALL
Two teams with local ties make TBT field: Two squads with ties to Northwest Indiana are in the 64-team field for The Basketball Tournament 2021, a 5-on-5, single-elimination event. The Region, seeded 12th in the Columbus Regional, features former NBA player Donald Sloan. The Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni team seeded eighth in the Columbus Regional, have Valparaiso native and former Minnesota Timberwolves player Robbie Hummel along with Gary native A.J. Hammons, who had a stint with the Dallas Mavericks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Former Purdue AD Burke honored: The late Morgan Burke, a long-time Purdue athletic director and former Munster resident, will be honored along with his wife at the Morgan and Kate Burke Southwest Entrance of Mackey Arena, the university announced. The naming is made possible by a gift from Richard and Alice Schleicher, their daughter Kimra and family. In 2017, the Morgan J. Burke Boilermaker Aquatic Center was named for Burke, who was a Purdue swimmer and team captain.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
RailCats snap five-game slide: Thomas Walraven doubled home the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning and later scored on a double by Jesus Marriaga as the RailCats beat the Kane County Cougars 3-2 Monday in the opener of a doubleheader at U.S. Steel Yard. Marriaga and Zach Welz had two hits each for Gary (14-17), which snapped a five-game losing streak. Jack Alkire (2-3) allowed one run on three hits over six innings for the win. Cas Silber earned his second save.
TRACK AND FIELD
Returning gold medalist Carter to miss Olympics: Defending Olympic shot put champion and American record holder Michelle Carter will not compete in the U.S. Olympic trials this week after undergoing surgery on June 3 to remove a benign tumor from her right ankle. Meanwhile, Will Claye won the men's triple jump on his last attempt with a season-best 56 feet, 5 3/4 inches (17.21 meters); Elise Cranny used a late kick to pull away for the win the women's 5,000 meters and make her first Olympic team; Chris Nilsen was a surprise winner in the pole vault, edging two-time world champion Sam Kendricks; and Curtis Thompson captured the javelin title.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
North Carolina State edges Vanderbilt at CWS: Terrell Tatum's fifth-inning home run spoiled a dominant performance by national strikeout leader Jack Leiter and allowed North Carolina State (37-18) to take control of its College World Series bracket with a 1-0 win over Vanderbilt in Omaha, Nebraska. Leiter and Wolfpack starter Sam Highfill dueled most of the evening, with Leiter striking out 15 in eight innings and Highfill limiting the Commodores (46-16) to two hits through 7 1/3. Leiter matched the 15 strikeouts by Mississippi State's Will Bodnar against Texas on Sunday, which was the most by a pitcher in a nine-inning CWS game in 25 years. Leiter leads the nation with 171. Highfill (9-2) struck out seven. Earlier, Brock Jones homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead one of Stanford's most productive offensive performances of the season in a 14-5 victory over Arizona in an elimination game. Jones's two-run double off Garrett Irvin started Stanford's seven-run third inning, and his three-run homer to right in the seventh ended the scoring. Tommy Troy also homered for Stanford (39-16). Arizona (45-18), the No. 5 national seed, lost 7-6 to Vanderbilt in 12 innings Saturday and went two games and out at the CWS for the first time in five appearances since 1985.