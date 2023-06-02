agate Local Prep Schedule (copy) Jun 2, 2023 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday's Schedule Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Girls TrackState championships at Indiana University, 2 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Andrean heading to sectional finals behind Barth's all-around performance "It wasn't a pretty game," Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said after Andrean secured another shot at regionals after beating Hanover Central 7-5 i… Ben Lieske a 'Valpo guy, through and through' Valparaiso native and 2002 Valparaiso High School graduate Ben Lieske has been approved to take over as Vikings boys basketball head coach. Niners rally for big sectional title win Andrean was two outs away from being eliminated from their sectional on Monday, trailing Boone Grove 3-2 in the top of the seventh in the titl… Lake Central softball gets mentally tough to top Crown Point for regional title The Indians won a 6-1 game over Crown Point Tuesday to take the school’s 16th regional championship. Hanover Central beats Western in dramatic fashion to advance to semistate Hanover won its seventh regional crown and first since 2019. Watch Now: Related Video Samuel Puent makes big putt to advance to Boys Golf Regionals McMahon gets go-ahead hit for Hanover Central against Highland McMahon gets go-ahead hit for Hanover Central against Highland Former NFL player is facing prison time for fatal drunk driving wreck Former NFL player is facing prison time for fatal drunk driving wreck Messi's father refutes rumors of deal to play in Saudi Arabia Messi's father refutes rumors of deal to play in Saudi Arabia