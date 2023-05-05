Friday's Schedule
Baseball
Bishop McNamara at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Tri-Township, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Shepard at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at River Forest, 4:45 p.m.
Lowell at Wheeler, 4:45 p.m.
Chesterton at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.
People are also reading…
Michigan City at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Twin Lakes at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Bowman at South Bend Adams, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lafayette Jeff, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at South Bend Adams, 6 p.m.
Boys Golf
Kankakee Valley at Lowell (Minne Monesse), 4 p.m.
Munster at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4 p.m.
Softball
Calumet Christian at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lafayette Harrison, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at River Forest, 4:45 p.m.
Crown Point at Penn, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Munster, 5 p.m.
Knox at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Twin Lakes Tournament (field includes Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Lowell), TBA
Girls Tennis
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Illiana Christian Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Bowman, Calumet, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Lake Station, Morton), 4:30 p.m.
Midwest Conference meet at South Newton (field includes DeMotte Christian, North Newton), 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Illiana Christian Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Lake Station, Morton), 4:30 p.m.
Midwest Conference meet at South Newton (field includes DeMotte Christian, North Newton), 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Illiana Christian at McCutcheon, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.